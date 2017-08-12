World
  EGREY Store / MNMA studio

EGREY Store / MNMA studio

EGREY Store / MNMA studio
  • Architects

    MNMA studio

  • Locations

    R. da Consolação, 3411 - Cerqueira César, São Paulo, Brazil

  • Authors

    Andre Pepato, Mariana Schmidt

  • Area

    300.0 sqm

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Andre Klotz
"Nothing is invented; there is a past to everything."
The expansion project of the Egrey store in São Paulo happened intuitively, thinking first of the contact of the architectural object with its immediate urban context.

The main point of contact between the interior of the store and the outside environment is its sidewalk which has been transformed into a large continuous plane.

Site Plan
Site Plan

The connection between the two existing volumes that compose the store is given by the white metallic paneling as a more aseptic background that values ​​the large transparent and translucent openings

Connecting both volumes, there is a translucent attachment that allows the entrance of natural light, thus creating an inner atmosphere with the sensation of the passage of time by the variation of the light itself.

 In the proposed organization we respected the imposed local scale, but we sought to re-signify the new element without disregarding its local context.

We believe that when Architecture goes beyond the answer to pragmatic questions it becomes a true transformation process shared with its users.

