239 House / UNA Arquitetos

Authors Cristiane Muniz, Fábio Valentim, Fernanda Barbara, Fernando Viégas

Collaborators Joaquin Gak, Henrique Te Winkel, Marcos Bresser, Otávio Filho, Pedro Ivo, Rodrigo Carvalho Pereira

Constructor Adm. E Resp. Técnica Eng. Antonio Nogueira

Structure Cia de Projetos

Installations Pessoa e Zamaro

Waterproofing Proassp

Frames and wood work Marcenaria Da Fazenda

Lightning Design Ricardo Heder

Landscaping Soma Arquitetos More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. A house designed for a specific Family, even if the Project is conceived for any person.

More feminine than masculine, the house embraces a 5 decades jabuticabeira (fruit tree), in the middle of the site. A small pátio is created, towards which almost all rooms turn to, a porch, living room, dining room, kitchen, studying room and a bedroom.

Those inflections on both arms seek closer views of the trees but also viewing themselves, as two small houses that look at each other. The morning sunlight enters the children bedrooms, in the same façade that folds a concrete wall defining the house entrance. Some other bigger trees were already there as well, on the edges of the site, as Tipuanas, Jerivás, Palmeiras and Pitangueiras.

In order to enjoy those tree tops, together with city views, a swimming pool and terrace occupy the rooftop.