World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. UNA Arquitetos
  6. 2016
  7. 239 House / UNA Arquitetos

239 House / UNA Arquitetos

  • 09:00 - 9 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
239 House / UNA Arquitetos
Save this picture!
239 House / UNA Arquitetos, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon +28

  • Authors

    Cristiane Muniz, Fábio Valentim, Fernanda Barbara, Fernando Viégas

  • Collaborators

    Joaquin Gak, Henrique Te Winkel, Marcos Bresser, Otávio Filho, Pedro Ivo, Rodrigo Carvalho Pereira

  • Constructor

    Adm. E Resp. Técnica Eng. Antonio Nogueira

  • Structure

    Cia de Projetos

  • Installations

    Pessoa e Zamaro

  • Waterproofing

    Proassp

  • Frames and wood work

    Marcenaria Da Fazenda

  • Lightning Design

    Ricardo Heder

  • Landscaping

    Soma Arquitetos
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

From the architect. A house designed for a specific Family, even if the Project is conceived for any person. 

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Site Plan - Landscape
Site Plan - Landscape
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

More feminine than masculine, the house embraces a 5 decades jabuticabeira (fruit tree), in the middle of the site. A small pátio is created, towards which almost all rooms turn to, a porch, living room, dining room, kitchen, studying room and a bedroom. 

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Those inflections on both arms seek closer views of the trees but also viewing themselves, as two small houses that look at each other. The morning sunlight enters the children bedrooms, in the same façade that folds a concrete wall defining the house entrance. Some other bigger trees were already there as well, on the edges of the site, as Tipuanas, Jerivás, Palmeiras and Pitangueiras.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

In order to enjoy those tree tops, together with city views, a swimming pool and terrace occupy the rooftop.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "239 House / UNA Arquitetos" [Casa 239 / UNA Arquitetos] 09 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877190/239-house-una-arquitetos/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »