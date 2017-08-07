World
  R7 Barangaroo / Durbach Block Jaggers

R7 Barangaroo / Durbach Block Jaggers

  • 17:00 - 7 August, 2017
R7 Barangaroo / Durbach Block Jaggers
R7 Barangaroo / Durbach Block Jaggers, © Rodrigo Vargas
© Rodrigo Vargas

© Guy Wilkinson © Guy Wilkinson © Anthony Browell © Anthony Browell +18

  • Builder

    Lend Lease Building

  • Landscape Architect

    Aspect/Occulus

  • Lighting Concept Design

    Speirs + Major

  • Structural Engineer

    Arcadis

  • Hydraulic Engineer

    Warren Smith & Partners

  • Fire Services

    Warren Smith & Partners

  • Fire Engineer

    Defire

  • Electrical Engineer

    Aurecon

  • Facade Engineer

    Aurecon

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Aurecon

  • Signage

    Urbanite

  • BCA/Accessibilty

    McKenzies
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Guy Wilkinson
© Guy Wilkinson

From the architect. Barangaroo was formerly part of Sydney's working harbour, redeveloped into a commercial and retail district with parkland on the harbour’s edge,

Sketch
Sketch

R7 forms part of the entry sequence of small buildings to Barangaroo - a hinge - between the city and the harbour.

© Anthony Browell
© Anthony Browell

R7 and its neighbour R1 are linked, sitting in the round between the existing development of King Street Wharf and the higher density of Barangaroo South.

North Elevation
North Elevation

In the competition winning scheme, the action of the building is brought to the surface, through the external wrap around stair, linking every floor to the ground plane.

© Guy Wilkinson
© Guy Wilkinson

This vertical overgrown promenade terminates in a rooftop restaurant and sheltered garden courtyard.

© Guy Wilkinson
© Guy Wilkinson

The facade is constructed of stacked and offset timber columns, grading from more dense at the base to lighter at the top.

© Lend Lease
© Lend Lease

In pure elevation the facade appears open, in obtuse views, the timber appears more solid and prominent 

© Anthony Browell
© Anthony Browell

To the East the facade curves and cants back, a gentle, embracing gateway to the whole site.

