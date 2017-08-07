World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gymnasium
  4. Thailand
  5. Chiangmai Life Construction
  6. 2017
  7. Bamboo Sports Hall for Panyaden International School / Chiangmai Life Construction

Bamboo Sports Hall for Panyaden International School / Chiangmai Life Construction

  • 22:00 - 7 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bamboo Sports Hall for Panyaden International School / Chiangmai Life Construction
Save this picture!
Bamboo Sports Hall for Panyaden International School / Chiangmai Life Construction, © Alberto Cosi
© Alberto Cosi

© Markus Roselieb © Markus Roselieb © Alberto Cosi © Markus Roselieb +29

  • Engineers

    Phuong Nguyen, Esteban Morales Montoya

  • Client

    Panyaden International School

  • Budget

    USD 300,000

  • Carbon Footprint

    Zero
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Markus Roselieb
© Markus Roselieb

From the architect. Chiangmai Life Architect’s Bamboo Sports Hall for Panyaden International School combines modern organic design, 21st century engineering and a natural material – bamboo.

Save this picture!
© Alberto Cosi
© Alberto Cosi

The design was based on the lotus flower as Panyaden International School is in Thailand and uses Buddhist teachings to infuse values into its academic curriculum and teach the underlying mechanisms of the human mind.

Save this picture!
© Markus Roselieb
© Markus Roselieb

The brief was to build a hall that should be big enough to hold the projected capacity of 300 students, but still smoothly integrates with the previous earthen and bamboo buildings of the school as well as the natural hilly landscape of the area. It should provide modern sports facilities and use only bamboo to maintain the low carbon footprint and the “Green School” mission of Panyaden.

Save this picture!
Main Floor Plan
Main Floor Plan

The hall covers an area of 782 sqm, and hosts futsal, basketball, volleyball and badminton courts, as well as a stage that can be lifted automatically. The backdrop of the stage is the front wall of a storage room for sports and drama equipment. On both long sides balconies provide space for parents and other visitors to observe sporting events or shows.

Save this picture!
© Alberto Cosi
© Alberto Cosi

The design and material enable a cool and pleasant climate all year round through natural ventilation and insulation. At the same time, the exposed bamboo structure is a feast to the eye and an exhibition of masterly handicraft.

Save this picture!
© Alberto Cosi
© Alberto Cosi

The hall was designed with the help of 2 independent engineers to modern safety standards of loads, shear forces etc. to withstand the local high-speed winds, earthquakes and all other natural forces.

Save this picture!
3d Model 01
3d Model 01
Save this picture!
3d Model 04
3d Model 04

The innovative structural design is based on newly developed prefabricated bamboo trusses with a span of over 17 meters without steel reinforcements or connections. These trusses were prebuilt on site and lifted into position with the help of a crane.

Save this picture!
© Alberto Cosi
© Alberto Cosi

Panyaden’s Sports Hall’s carbon footprint is zero. The bamboo used absorbed carbon to a much higher extent than the carbon emitted during treatment, transport and construction.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The bamboo was all well selected for age and treated with borax salt. No toxic chemicals were involved in the treatment process. The life span of the bamboo hall is expected to be at least 50 years.

Save this picture!
© Markus Roselieb
© Markus Roselieb
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training gymnasium Educational Architecture Schools Thailand
Cite: "Bamboo Sports Hall for Panyaden International School / Chiangmai Life Construction" 07 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877165/bamboo-sports-hall-for-panyaden-international-school-chiangmai-life-construction/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »