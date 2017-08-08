World
i

i

i

Combatentes House / spaceworkers

  • 05:00 - 8 August, 2017
Combatentes House / spaceworkers
Combatentes House / spaceworkers, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG +70

  • Architects

    spaceworkers

  • Location

    Porto, Portugal

  • Architects in Charge

    Henrique Marques, Rui Dinis

  • Design Team

    Monica Pacheco, Marco Santos, Marta Silva, Tiago Maciel

  • Area

    360.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

From the architect. The intervention in a semi-detached house, located in a perfectly consolidated urban area of the city of Oporto, had as its objective the simplification of the way of dwelling, of a house that already accused the passage of time

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The existing property, as well as its annexed areas, reflected the lifestyle that most of the inhabitants of this area of the city maintained in the 60's. Very subdivided interiors, which presupposed a stratified use of the interior of the dwelling.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The social floor, located on the ground floor, has the most public functions of the house such as the living room, dining room, a kitchen with a dining area, and the stairwell that makes the joint for the floors of more private character above and below this.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

On this floor, the spaces were practically maintained and updated, with the exception of the entrance and distribution corridor, which suffered the greatest intervention, simplifying their compartmentation and creating a small volume to receive a service facility that did not exist on this floor.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The private floor, on the upper level, has been totally updated and redesigned around the existing distribution space, which by its characteristics we intend to preserve and value, while we try to distribute four rooms on this floor, one of which needed to be a suite and a sanitary installation, tidied around these central space, bathed in intense natural light.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

On a semi-basement floor below the social floor, we find a small service area such as a laundry room and storage room, as well as some livable spaces such as a small office, a multipurpose room and a bedroom that complete the functional program of the house.

Section 05
Section 05

The intervention introduces color into the spaces, giving them an always different chromatic identity, allowing to cancel the chromatic monotony that made the existing environments quite dark, leaving now the house to be crossed by the light that now invades all the spaces reflecting their different shades.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In the backyard we proposed the creation of a small annex for storage, which takes the form of the house archetype that fuses with the material of the floor giving an idea of continuity. The small garden also has a small swimming pool, with a small support deck, sliding over the swimming pool, covering it when not in use, allowing to extend the space of patio and give it a greater polyvalence.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Nowadays, the act of inhabiting has become bureaucratized, and the house is used as a single element, with a transversal use in all its areas. The intervention carried out met the same objective, the simplification of the house with the updating of its interior layout, for the needs of our day, giving back to the house a relationship with the surrounding surrounding spaces that have long been forgotten.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
