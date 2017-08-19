World
  A Two-Family House OGLE / NRJA

A Two-Family House OGLE / NRJA

  • 02:00 - 19 August, 2017
A Two-Family House OGLE / NRJA
A Two-Family House OGLE / NRJA, © Gatis Rozenfelds - Zigmārs Jauja
© Gatis Rozenfelds - Zigmārs Jauja

© Gatis Rozenfelds - Zigmārs Jauja © Gatis Rozenfelds - Zigmārs Jauja © Gatis Rozenfelds - Zigmārs Jauja © Gatis Rozenfelds - Zigmārs Jauja +17

  • Architects

    NRJA

  • Location

    Riga, Latvia

  • Lead Architects

    Uldis Lukševics, Ivars Veinbergs, Zigmārs Jauja, Linda Leitāne-Šmīdberga

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Gatis Rozenfelds - Zigmārs Jauja
© Gatis Rozenfelds - Zigmārs Jauja
© Gatis Rozenfelds - Zigmārs Jauja

From the architect. Two separate apartments for two families make up the volume which complies with the strict regulations of Riga historical center.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Facade Render 1
Facade Render 1
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Facade Render 2
Facade Render 2
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan

The height of the volume corresponds to the buildings across the street; the varying slopes of the roof react to the geometry of the nearby roofscape.

© Gatis Rozenfelds - Zigmārs Jauja
© Gatis Rozenfelds - Zigmārs Jauja

The materials used for facades – black brick, painted timber boards and Rheinzink tin sheets – respond to the surrounding context of historical buildings.

Section
Section

The tonality of used materials corresponds symbolically to the location – Ogļu (from latvian - Coal) Street.

© Gatis Rozenfelds - Zigmārs Jauja
© Gatis Rozenfelds - Zigmārs Jauja
