A Two-Family House OGLE / NRJA

+17

From the architect. Two separate apartments for two families make up the volume which complies with the strict regulations of Riga historical center.

The height of the volume corresponds to the buildings across the street; the varying slopes of the roof react to the geometry of the nearby roofscape.

The materials used for facades – black brick, painted timber boards and Rheinzink tin sheets – respond to the surrounding context of historical buildings.

The tonality of used materials corresponds symbolically to the location – Ogļu (from latvian - Coal) Street.