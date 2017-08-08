World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. France
  5. Atelier Fernandez & Serres
  6. 2014
  7. Cour et Jardin / Atelier Fernandez & Serres

Cour et Jardin / Atelier Fernandez & Serres

  • 03:00 - 8 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cour et Jardin / Atelier Fernandez & Serres
Save this picture!
Cour et Jardin / Atelier Fernandez & Serres, © Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau

© Stéphane Chalmeau © Stéphane Chalmeau © Stéphane Chalmeau © Stéphane Chalmeau +15

Save this picture!
© Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau

From the architect. The implantation site of the cultural equipment is an urban and sensitive situation. It talks about the city shapes of Vertou, it’s downtown, its church, and its large landscape.

Save this picture!
© Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau

The project aims to put at the center of reflection, framing the territory and its integration.For the scenography of the place, this construction offers a new welcoming public space for the city.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Everything starts with a walk, a stroll in the city center of Vertou with steepness and prospects. The project is an extension of this geography, a rebuild soil that as to turn around and form the building, a man-made geography.

Save this picture!
© Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau

The equipment is a «fun machine» to see and receive. The basin and the court, a true outdoor room of the building, which welcome visitors entering this «Golden Cream» stone monolith.

Save this picture!
Cross Section
Cross Section
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The roof is evocating Vertou’s roofs. Then the user finds a bright, pure interior, staged by plays of boxes which contains program and large frames opening on the landscape of Vertou.

Save this picture!
© Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center France
Cite: "Cour et Jardin / Atelier Fernandez & Serres" 08 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877137/cour-et-jardin-atelier-fernandez-and-serres/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »