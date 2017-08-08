Cour et Jardin / Atelier Fernandez & Serres

+15

From the architect. The implantation site of the cultural equipment is an urban and sensitive situation. It talks about the city shapes of Vertou, it’s downtown, its church, and its large landscape.

The project aims to put at the center of reflection, framing the territory and its integration.For the scenography of the place, this construction offers a new welcoming public space for the city.

Everything starts with a walk, a stroll in the city center of Vertou with steepness and prospects. The project is an extension of this geography, a rebuild soil that as to turn around and form the building, a man-made geography.

The equipment is a «fun machine» to see and receive. The basin and the court, a true outdoor room of the building, which welcome visitors entering this «Golden Cream» stone monolith.

The roof is evocating Vertou’s roofs. Then the user finds a bright, pure interior, staged by plays of boxes which contains program and large frames opening on the landscape of Vertou.