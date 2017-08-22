How to Install Inconspicuous Thermal Solar Panels in Just a Few Hours

When it comes to increasing the energy efficiency of a project, solar panels provide many benefits, but architects often avoid using them for aesthetic reasons.

Today there are alternative solutions for adding solar receptors to the individual elements that make up the roof—the zone of greatest exposure to sunlight—that are less conspicuous and very effective in terms of energy production. One such example is solar thermal panels, which use the power of the sun to heat the building, produce hot water or generate heat for pools.

These new panels are made from natural slate stone, in formats ranging from 32x22 cm to 50x25 cm. The material elements not only ensure thermal inertia and impermeability, but are also able to heat up to 50 liters of water per day per square meter of surface -- all while avoiding the average emission of 90 kg of CO2.

Save this picture! Thermoslate®. Image Courtesy of Cupa Pizarras

Save this picture! Thermoslate®. Image Courtesy of Cupa Pizarras

Methods of installation:

Installation with Nails

For pitched roofs, with an invisible, stainless stees fixing system.

Save this picture! Thermoslate® System with Nail. Image Courtesy of Cupa Pizarras

Installation with Hooks

For pitched roofs, with a visible stainless steel fixing system.

Save this picture! Thermoslate® System with Hook. Image Courtesy of Cupa Pizarras

Technical Solar Floor

For flat roofs, flooring or facades.

Save this picture! Thermoslate® Technical Solar Floor. Image Courtesy of Cupa Pizarras

Installation Process

Installation of the Bottom Integration Piece

Save this picture! Thermoslate®. Image Courtesy of Cupa Pizarras

Installation of the Thermoslate® Collectors

Save this picture! Thermoslate®. Image Courtesy of Cupa Pizarras

Installation of the Perimeter Strips

Save this picture! Thermoslate®. Image Courtesy of Cupa Pizarras

Water Pipe Connection Between Collectors

Save this picture! Thermoslate®. Image Courtesy of Cupa Pizarras

Installation of the Waterproofing Kit

Save this picture! Thermoslate®. Image Courtesy of Cupa Pizarras

Integration With the Natural Slate Roof