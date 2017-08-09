World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospital
  4. Mexico
  5. Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
  6. 2013
  7. Teletón Infant Oncology Clinic / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Teletón Infant Oncology Clinic / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

  • 15:00 - 9 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Teletón Infant Oncology Clinic / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Teletón Infant Oncology Clinic / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos, © Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

© Paúl Czitrom © Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro +40

  • President

    Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas

  • Architecture Director

    Javier Sordo Madaleno de Haro

  • Project Director

    Alejandro Coeto

  • Design Manager

    Cándido Hernández

  • Design Team

    Miguel Baranda, Iovany Fuentes, Alejandro Espejel

  • Engineering Coordination

    Ing. Marcos Hernández

  • Engineering Team

    Ing. Héctor Ruiz

  • Media and Marketing

    Rosalba Rojas, Daniela Cruz

  • Interior Design

    Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

  • Interior Design Director

    Arq. Nadia Borrás

  • Interior Design Team

    Miguel Ángel Peña, Fernanda Patiño

  • Structural Engineering

    Palacio Ingeniería

  • Electrical Engineering

    DECSA

  • A/C Engineering

    VICAL Aire amd Refrigeración S.A. de C.V.

  • Hydrosanitary Engineering

    IHS Instalaciones Hidráulicas y Sanitarias
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

From the architect. Since 1999 the Teletón Foundation has undertaken a great effort to attend to the needs of disabled children. In pursuit of the same ideals, it created the Teletón Infant Oncology Clinic (HITO) to support children with cancer, in response to one of the leading causes of death in Mexico. The city of Querétaro was chosen for its central location in the country, and its high rates of growth and development.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The architectural concept is based on the idea of a chain of cells making different movements, which represented the principle of cell regeneration. Each of these cells is represented by a volume, to give a total of nine sections, which contain the entire project within their curving form.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Second Level Plan
Second Level Plan
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

On the façade, each volume plays with a different inclination and has a series of vertical brackets that function as structural columns, eliminating the need for internal columns, as well as protecting from excess solar gain. They also highlight the movement of each volume to achieve a visual language that maintains the architectural identity of the CRIT (Children Rehabilitation Centers -Teletón). The HITO is located on an elevated site with an undulating topography that provides extensive views over the city.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The main entrance is located in the center of the complex, and the distinct areas are distributed from the reception over different levels. There are four general levels, with an extra level in some of the sections, to accommodate future growth in the wards and chemotherapy areas.

Save this picture!
© Paúl Czitrom
© Paúl Czitrom

The HITO has the highest level of specialist child oncology services, and each department is distributed within the building formed by the nine sections. These departments include imaging, nuclear medicine, radiotherapy, blood bank, laboratory, pathology, intensive care, chemotherapy, and chapel.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The total area of the site is 45,130 square meters, which includes a large area intended for a nature reserve and another section set aside for future expansion.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare hospital Mexico
Cite: "Teletón Infant Oncology Clinic / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos" 09 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877090/teleton-infant-oncology-clinic-sordo-madaleno-arquitectos/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »