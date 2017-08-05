Max Estates Visitors Pavilion / Vir.Mueller Architects

+11

Architects Vir.Mueller Architects

Location Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India

Lead Architects Christine Mueller, Pankaj Vir Gupta

Project Team Mansi Maheshwari, Kapil Shokeen

Area 72.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Randhir Singh

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. Nestled adjacent to Dehradun’s Malsi Reserve Forest, the Max Estates Visitors Pavilion serves as an orientation center for a residential community spread across 5 acres.

The Visitors Pavilion is designed to welcome future residents into the community, and introduce them to the synergy of the architecture, its material vocabulary and its presence within the landscape.

Designed to complement the natural setting - an abundance of lychee orchards, terraced community gardens, and spectacular views of the Mussoorie Himalayas anchor the building - the Pavilion is constructed with local river rock.

Virmueller Architects sought to anchor this building as a threshold between landscape and urbanity, using a rugged materiality to communicate the authenticity of living adjacent to a rare natural setting.

The colour of the stone reflects the changing light, and the dynamics of the surrounding foliage, creating an urban enclave grounded in a unique topography.