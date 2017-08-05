World
Max Estates Visitors Pavilion / Vir.Mueller Architects

  • 20:00 - 5 August, 2017
Max Estates Visitors Pavilion / Vir.Mueller Architects
Max Estates Visitors Pavilion / Vir.Mueller Architects, © Randhir Singh
© Randhir Singh

© Randhir Singh © Randhir Singh © Randhir Singh © Randhir Singh +11

  • Architects

    Vir.Mueller Architects

  • Location

    Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India

  • Lead Architects

    Christine Mueller, Pankaj Vir Gupta

  • Project Team

    Mansi Maheshwari, Kapil Shokeen

  • Area

    72.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Randhir Singh
© Randhir Singh
© Randhir Singh

From the architect. Nestled adjacent to Dehradun’s Malsi Reserve Forest, the Max Estates Visitors Pavilion serves as an orientation center for a residential community spread across 5 acres.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The Visitors Pavilion is designed to welcome future residents into the community, and introduce them to the synergy of the architecture, its material vocabulary and its presence within the landscape.

© Randhir Singh
© Randhir Singh

Designed to complement the natural setting - an abundance of lychee orchards, terraced community gardens, and spectacular views of the Mussoorie Himalayas anchor the building - the Pavilion is constructed with local river rock.

© Randhir Singh
© Randhir Singh

Virmueller Architects sought to anchor this building as a threshold between landscape and urbanity, using a rugged materiality to communicate the authenticity of living adjacent to a rare natural setting.

© Randhir Singh
© Randhir Singh

The colour of the stone reflects the changing light, and the dynamics of the surrounding foliage, creating an urban enclave grounded in a unique topography.

© Randhir Singh
© Randhir Singh
