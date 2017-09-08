Brick Cubes / Design Guild

+ 40

Steel Structure Design Guild (Daewon Kwak)

Site area 344.53 m2

Total Area 855.56 m2 More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Land always gives many clue and guide line for Designing architecture and that is always much more than Designers' expectation.

There used to be a building for maternity clinic on this site. First impression of this masonry building was high masonry walls around the boundary of the site. That was one of the guide line that the site gives and that was the most strong impression which dominated whole process of designing.

During the process of designing, we stayed in the existing building which is about to be demolished after we got building permit for 3 months from winter to spring. We were the future user and current designers of this site. It was absolutely a valuable time for an architect to have the chance to stay on the site for designing architecture. Every morning we experienced all kinds of contexts on the site; view to the site from all the direction, all the impressions that the sun radiation gives throughout the day, how cars and people pass by place, and the floor areas that are most popular and easy to be rented in the real estate market.

Through the research and analysis of real estate market. We found out that the most popular and be-loved floor area in the building was between 120m2 and 150m2, otherwise, too small or too big. Looking at the building code, given BCR is 60%, FAR is 200% so if we maximize BCR, it is too big for single floor area. Instead of raising floor area, we made the building higher up to 6 stories and we started to manipulate masses to have our door space on each floor. Since each floor will be occupied by all different tenants, we made each floor to be looked like separated. Hope that people can recognize which part they occupy inside of building easily at once. and also, out door space is not calculated in legal FAR.