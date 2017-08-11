Courtyard House / Design Guild

+50

Total Area 325.26 m2

Site Area 271.2 m2

BCR 49.12% More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Designing private house is all about designing the life of family members. We need to fully understand their life styles. For this project, after several meeting, we made stories for each members of family at their side. and, after all of them agreed with this architect's imagination, we started to draw in paper finally. There is not much our philosophy and style in this project, but mostly interaction and mutual understanding.

This house is located in the middle of private house community. Even though, it is at the beginning of uphill, the land is almost flat. Actually mostly private houses are facing front yard which is not so wide, so it made people to lock themselves from inside: shutting all the curtains, and cannot really go out the the frontyard. how inconvenient.... before they wear properly, they cannot really go out the frontyard.

We installed courtyard in the middle of house, for the better privacy. They don't need to shut the curtains, they don't need to care about people passing by. They can have breakfast at the courtyard with pajama at the courtyard. They can dry underwears at the courtyard. and, they can have their own beautiful autumn sky framed by their house.

This house is composed with 4 gabled masses. each masses its own attic. Left bigger one is for mom and dad, and right smaller ones are for both daughters on 2nd floor. and 1st floor is kitchen, Living room and grandma's room. there is small cinema and bar on basement.