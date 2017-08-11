World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. Design Guild
  6. 2016
  7. Courtyard House / Design Guild

Courtyard House / Design Guild

  • 17:00 - 11 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Courtyard House / Design Guild
Save this picture!
Courtyard House / Design Guild, Courtesy of Design Guild
Courtesy of Design Guild

Courtesy of Design Guild Courtesy of Design Guild Courtesy of Design Guild Courtesy of Design Guild +50

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Design Guild
Courtesy of Design Guild

From the architect. Designing private house is all about designing the life of family members. We need to fully understand their life styles. For this project, after several meeting, we made stories for each members of family at their side. and, after all of them agreed with this architect's imagination, we started to draw in paper finally. There is not much our philosophy and style in this project, but mostly interaction and mutual understanding.

Save this picture!
Program Diagram
Program Diagram

This house is located in the middle of private house community. Even though, it is at the beginning of uphill, the land is almost flat. Actually mostly private houses are facing front yard which is not so wide, so it made people to lock themselves from inside: shutting all the curtains, and cannot really go out the the frontyard. how inconvenient.... before they wear properly, they cannot really go out the frontyard.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Design Guild
Courtesy of Design Guild

We installed courtyard in the middle of house, for the better privacy. They don't need to shut the curtains, they don't need to care about people passing by. They can have breakfast at the courtyard with pajama at the courtyard. They can dry underwears at the courtyard. and, they can have their own beautiful autumn sky framed by their house.

Save this picture!
Section 05
Section 05
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Design Guild
Courtesy of Design Guild
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02

This house is composed with 4 gabled masses. each masses its own attic. Left bigger one is for mom and dad, and right smaller ones are for both daughters on 2nd floor. and 1st floor is kitchen, Living room and grandma's room. there is small cinema and bar on basement. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Design Guild
Courtesy of Design Guild
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Korea
Cite: "Courtyard House / Design Guild" 11 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877080/courtyard-house-design-guild/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »