  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Belgium
  ARKS architecten
  2017
  Landelijke woning / ARKS architecten

Landelijke woning / ARKS architecten

  • 09:00 - 7 August, 2017
Landelijke woning / ARKS architecten
Landelijke woning / ARKS architecten, © Koen Van Damme
© Koen Van Damme

© Koen Van Damme

© Koen Van Damme
© Koen Van Damme

From the architect. The old agricultural poldersite was sanitized and the existing farmhouse with salvages was rebuilt into a low-energy housing within very strict urban planning regulations.

© Koen Van Damme
© Koen Van Damme

The main volumes of storage space on the north side were refreshed and stripped of all outbuildings. In a next phase a bed and breakfast will be built on the west side of the site, within the gabarite of the old shed. Two central axes connect the various buildings and re-read legibility and structure in this site.

© Koen Van Damme
© Koen Van Damme
Section
Section
© Koen Van Damme
© Koen Van Damme

The typical rural appearance of the old house with storages – one building layer with saddle roof – was integrated in the new house and is enhanced by the tight design.

© Koen Van Damme
© Koen Van Damme

The red-brown tones that featured the old polder farm were revived by cladding both roof and façade with a mix of three different clay tiles (1/3 Amaranth -1/3 Rustic – 1/3 Toscana).

© Koen Van Damme
© Koen Van Damme

This upholstery, along with the white tectiva lining and the glass in the south façade,  creates a tight, contemporary building which is integrated in the environment.

Plan
Plan

The plan can be classified in a simple, open way by making use of a steel portal structure over the entire length of the house. Sleeping areas, storage and sanitation are bundled. The living areas fill the open space and a corridor along the north side connects all functions on both levels.

© Koen Van Damme
© Koen Van Damme
