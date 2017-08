Landelijke woning / ARKS architecten

+13

Architects ARKS architecten

Location Middelkerke, Belgium

Architect in Charge Stijn Slabbinck

Area 300.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Koen Van Damme

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. The old agricultural poldersite was sanitized and the existing farmhouse with salvages was rebuilt into a low-energy housing within very strict urban planning regulations.

The main volumes of storage space on the north side were refreshed and stripped of all outbuildings. In a next phase a bed and breakfast will be built on the west side of the site, within the gabarite of the old shed. Two central axes connect the various buildings and re-read legibility and structure in this site.

The typical rural appearance of the old house with storages – one building layer with saddle roof – was integrated in the new house and is enhanced by the tight design.

The red-brown tones that featured the old polder farm were revived by cladding both roof and façade with a mix of three different clay tiles (1/3 Amaranth -1/3 Rustic – 1/3 Toscana).

This upholstery, along with the white tectiva lining and the glass in the south façade, creates a tight, contemporary building which is integrated in the environment.

The plan can be classified in a simple, open way by making use of a steel portal structure over the entire length of the house. Sleeping areas, storage and sanitation are bundled. The living areas fill the open space and a corridor along the north side connects all functions on both levels.