Dmytro Aranchii Architects Constructs Interactive Park on Top of Shopping Center

Dmytro Aranchii Architects have started construction on a large interactive green roof in Kyiv, Ukraine. Called the Signature Garden, the 6000 square meter park sits on top of a shopping center and provides a space for visitors to dine, play, and enjoy both vegetation and water features.

Located in downtown Kyiv, the Signature Garden ties together the commercial program of the space below and the two residential towers above, providing playgrounds, a restaurant, and ample space to enjoy the greenery. A shallow pool acts as an urban pond, letting people get their feet wet in the summer.

The plaza introduces a variety of vegetation to the dense urban area in lines called “Van Gogh strokes” for their dynamic shape, suggestive of movement. Additional strips of plants were added to the perimeter of the residential towers to help cool temperature in the warmer months. The landscaping includes plants such as cotoneasters, birch trees, and perennials that were chosen for the Ukrainian continental climate.

The park uses its water features as a way for guests to communicate with the architecture. Part of the park’s “Interactive Zone”, the fountain changes its state based on the relative position of people nearby. For example, the fountains have a feature called “God mode” in which the water makes way for a person walking, gradually rising as the distance increases. The water feature is situated next to another interactive element that projects color and light onto the pavement, increasing based on a number of people and their activity.

A designated performance space called “The Cave” will feature a viewing platform on top and a small amphitheater inside. Both permanent and temporary exhibitions will be housed there. Its position aims to shield the noise from the residences, but allow visitors to the nearby restaurant to hear. The plaza features limited parking to accommodate for these amenities.

The project began in 2016 and is set to be completed by 2018.

Architects Dmytro Aranchii Architects

Location Mechnykova St, Kyiv, Ukraine

Architecture Firm Dmytro Aranchii Architects

Design Team Dmytro Aranchii, Ihor Kishta, Aliona Bondar, Yelyzaveta Tymoshchuk, Alisa Sidko

Intern Anhelina Hladushevska

Area 6000.0 m2

Project Year 2016

News Via: Dmytro Aranchii Architects.