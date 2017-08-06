World
  3. Materials That Make Construction Details Protagonists: Photos of the Week

Materials That Make Construction Details Protagonists: Photos of the Week

We love construction details! That's why this week's photos highlight the art of the synthesis of materials and the varied photographic products we can obtain by looking closer. Photographers like Joel FilipeMarie-Françoise Plissart and Adria Goula, give us precise and beautiful exposure to wooden joints, steel structures, concrete details, curtain walls and more.

© Ivan Morison © Noel Arraiz © SWANG © Joel Filipe

Shinkenchiku-sha

Nest We Grow / College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley + Kengo Kuma & Associates 

Save this picture!
© Shinkenchiku-sha
© Shinkenchiku-sha

Josema Cutillas

Pavilion in the Escuelas Trevijano Plaza / Manuel Bouzas Cavada, Manuel Bouzas Barcala and Clara Álvarez Garcí 

Save this picture!
© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas

Noel Arraiz

Renaixement / Pink Intruder 

Save this picture!
© Noel Arraiz
© Noel Arraiz

Filip Dujardin

Refuge II / Wim Goes Architectuur

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Ivan Morison

Look! Look! Look! / Studio Morison

Save this picture!
© Ivan Morison
© Ivan Morison

Karsten Monnerjahn

MyZeil Shopping Mall / Studio Fuksas

Save this picture!
© Karsten Monnerjahn
© Karsten Monnerjahn

RA-Studio Raimo Ahonen

Finland's Pudasjärvi Campus / Lukkaroinen

Save this picture!
© RA-Studio Raimo Ahonen
© RA-Studio Raimo Ahonen

Joel Filipe

Campus Repsol / Rafael de La-Hoz

Save this picture!
© Joel Filipe
© Joel Filipe

The Black Rabbit

Casa BC / 3ARCH 

Save this picture!
© The Black Rabbit
© The Black Rabbit

Marie-Françoise Plissart

Walloon Branch of Reproduction Forestry Material / SAMYN and PARTNERS

Save this picture!
© Marie-Françoise PLISSART
© Marie-Françoise PLISSART

Adria Goula

712 House / H Arquitectes

Save this picture!
© Adria Goula
© Adria Goula

Joel Filipe

BBVA Headquarters in Madrid / Herzog & de Meuron

Save this picture!
© Joel Filipe
© Joel Filipe

SWANG

Y Installation / &' [Emmi Keskisarja & Janne Teräsvirta & Company Architects] 

Save this picture!
© SWANG
© SWANG
See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "Materials That Make Construction Details Protagonists: Photos of the Week" 06 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877035/materials-that-make-construction-details-protagonists-photo-of-the-week/>
