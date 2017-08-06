We love construction details! That's why this week's photos highlight the art of the synthesis of materials and the varied photographic products we can obtain by looking closer. Photographers like Joel Filipe, Marie-Françoise Plissart and Adria Goula, give us precise and beautiful exposure to wooden joints, steel structures, concrete details, curtain walls and more.
Materials That Make Construction Details Protagonists: Photos of the Week
- 12:00 - 6 August, 2017
- by María Francisca González
