  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Wins Competition for Kiln-Inspired Food Education Center in Denmark

Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Wins Competition for Kiln-Inspired Food Education Center in Denmark

Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Wins Competition for Kiln-Inspired Food Education Center in Denmark
Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Wins Competition for Kiln-Inspired Food Education Center in Denmark, © Places Studio
Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, in collaboration with Places Studio, has won a competition for a new cultural center celebrating the rich food and farming culture of Denmark’s Jutland region. Located on the site of an existing farm and bakery in the town of Hjørring, the design of the Kornets Hus (Danish for Grain House) draws inspiration from the culture, architecture and landscape of Jutland, resulting in a contemporary reinterpretation of the traditional baker’s kiln.

© Places Studio © Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter © Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter © Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter +9

© Places Studio
“The Jutland region, with its diversity of landscapes and long history, is in many ways the most continental region in Denmark. Hjørring has some of the oldest traces of settlements nationally and an established cultural landscape,” explain the architects. “The new inspiration centre will offer visitors, locals and employees alike a facility for activity based learning centered around the importance of grain both to Jutland and human civilization.”

© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
The 500-square-meter (5,380-square-foot) building has been organized into a simple, L-shaped plan that offers flexible space for a variety of events and activities. The interior faces of the building feature minimalistically detailed glass walls, allowing visitors to make a direct visual connection with the expansive wheat fields to the west and to the outdoor terrace.

© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
Public spaces are focused around a large bread oven, whose chimney pops up out of the roof to create a beacon. Two brick-clad light wells inspired by baker’s kilns bookend the building, providing natural lighting to teaching and exhibition spaces.

News via Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter Wins Competition for Kiln-Inspired Food Education Center in Denmark" 03 Aug 2017. ArchDaily.
