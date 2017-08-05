World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. Canada
  5. DSRA Architecture
  6. 2015
  7. The Oval Pavilion / DSRA Architecture

The Oval Pavilion / DSRA Architecture

  • 13:00 - 5 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Oval Pavilion / DSRA Architecture
Save this picture!
The Oval Pavilion / DSRA Architecture, © Marvin Moore
© Marvin Moore

© Marvin Moore © Marvin Moore © Marvin Moore © Julian Parkinson +18

  • Client

    Halifax Regional Municipality

  • Principal-in-Charge

    Kevin Reid

  • Project Architect

    Jordan Rice

  • Assistant Project Architect

    Chad Jamieson, Devin McCarthy, Danielle Pottier, Catherine Hefler

  • Structural

    BMR Structural Engineering

  • Mechanical

    M. Lawrence Engineering Ltd.

  • Electrical

    MCW Group

  • Landscape Architecture

    Gordon Ratcliffe Landscape Architects
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marvin Moore
© Marvin Moore

From the architect. The Oval Pavilion is constructed at the centre of a significant recreational destination within the Halifax Regional Municipality. Bordering the northern and southern portions of the Halifax Common, the pavilion provides a gathering place for users of the skating oval and the broader Commons while also filling the need to provide services specific to the Oval.

Save this picture!
© Marvin Moore
© Marvin Moore
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Marvin Moore
© Marvin Moore

The project consists of two buildings connected by a shared roof, framing a covered passageway that serves as a civic threshold. The pavilion is designed to be flexible, adjusting to its offered amenities throughout the seasons. The public area houses skate and safety equipment rental facility for ice skates in the winter and inline- and roller skate rentals in summer, public washrooms, and lounge spaces for warming. The garage on the staff side stores ice resurfacers in the wintertime while in the summer, the garage door opens onto the Oval to offer bikes, scooters, and roller sledges to visitors.

Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

The passageway between the two areas preserves the visual and physical connections between the park space and the oval plaza. The roof floats above these two structures, covering both indoor and outdoor space totaling 6,750 sq.ft. -- a large sheltered area from the elements. The wood clad roof folds up from the centre, addressing both the Common and the Oval, then tapers towards the edges. This minimizes its profile and visual impact, creating the sense that it is native to the park setting. The lightness of the roof is balanced by the two solid masses clad in brick to correspond to the civic nature of nearby landmarks. The presence of the pavilion -- its siting and design -- amplifies the success of an already active focal point in the city of Halifax.

Save this picture!
© Marvin Moore
© Marvin Moore
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion Canada
Cite: "The Oval Pavilion / DSRA Architecture" 05 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/877003/the-oval-pavilion-dsra-architecture/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »