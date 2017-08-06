World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Singer Baenziger Architekten
  6. 2016
Restoration of a Farmhouse and Replacement of a Barn / Singer Baenziger Architekten

  • 05:00 - 6 August, 2017
Save this picture!
Restoration of a Farmhouse and Replacement of a Barn / Singer Baenziger Architekten, © Christian Senti
© Christian Senti

© Christian Senti © Christian Senti © Christian Senti © Christian Senti +22

  • Landscape Design

    Daniel Schläpfer

  • Civil Engineering

    Gudenrath

  • HVAC Engineering

    Balzer Ingenieure

  • Electrical Engineering

    Skilla Strom

  • Building Physics

    Architektur und Ingenieure Kollektiv
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Christian Senti
© Christian Senti

From the architect. The multi-purpose farmhouse in the Schlieren village center consists of a listed house with origins in the 17th century and a younger barn. Both buildings are located under a common, cantilevered saddle roof. The project aims to gently restore the farmhouse and to create a new living space to replace the barn.

Save this picture!
© Christian Senti
© Christian Senti

In the existing volume, three vertically organized units are arranged in a series. Thus, all housing units benefit from direct access to both the village lane and direct the backyard garden along with private sleeping areas protected by the roof. In the split level structure, the retreat rooms exist on three different levels with each specific location providing the rooms with their own room quality.

Save this picture!
© Christian Senti
© Christian Senti

The two middle units extend into the existing cross gable, whose volume can be experienced in the over-risen residential / kitchen areas. Due to the elevation, the elongated apartments have more light in the depth. The third and narrowest unit has a two-storey kitchen, which opens onto the alleyway and reminds spatially to the old tractorport.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Attic Floor Plan
Attic Floor Plan

The replacement building is planned as a complete timber construction. The outstretched framework is left unoccupied and reminiscent of the former barn. The addition of the facade elements gives the building depth while successfully integrating the new big windows. In this way, the original appearance of the multi-purpose building is preserved without the replacement building competing with the old residential house.

Save this picture!
© Christian Senti
© Christian Senti

Only when necessary, the area of the large and characteristic roof is broken with roof windows and two roof sheds. The landscape design retains the original exterior space. On the street side, as part a mature alley, there is a preserved, unfurnished forecourt. On the back, the existing tree garden is maintained as a common outdoor space complemented with small private seating areas for the residential units.

Save this picture!
© Christian Senti
© Christian Senti
Product:

Wood

See more:

Read comments

