Restoration of a Farmhouse and Replacement of a Barn / Singer Baenziger Architekten

From the architect. The multi-purpose farmhouse in the Schlieren village center consists of a listed house with origins in the 17th century and a younger barn. Both buildings are located under a common, cantilevered saddle roof. The project aims to gently restore the farmhouse and to create a new living space to replace the barn.

In the existing volume, three vertically organized units are arranged in a series. Thus, all housing units benefit from direct access to both the village lane and direct the backyard garden along with private sleeping areas protected by the roof. In the split level structure, the retreat rooms exist on three different levels with each specific location providing the rooms with their own room quality.

The two middle units extend into the existing cross gable, whose volume can be experienced in the over-risen residential / kitchen areas. Due to the elevation, the elongated apartments have more light in the depth. The third and narrowest unit has a two-storey kitchen, which opens onto the alleyway and reminds spatially to the old tractorport.

The replacement building is planned as a complete timber construction. The outstretched framework is left unoccupied and reminiscent of the former barn. The addition of the facade elements gives the building depth while successfully integrating the new big windows. In this way, the original appearance of the multi-purpose building is preserved without the replacement building competing with the old residential house.

Only when necessary, the area of the large and characteristic roof is broken with roof windows and two roof sheds. The landscape design retains the original exterior space. On the street side, as part a mature alley, there is a preserved, unfurnished forecourt. On the back, the existing tree garden is maintained as a common outdoor space complemented with small private seating areas for the residential units.