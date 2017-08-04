World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. Hungary
  5. CAN Architects
  6. 2014
  7. Hubertus Chapel / CAN Architects

Hubertus Chapel / CAN Architects

  • 03:00 - 4 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hubertus Chapel / CAN Architects
Save this picture!
Hubertus Chapel / CAN Architects, Landscape. Image © Szilárd Köninger
Landscape. Image © Szilárd Köninger

Night. Image © Szilárd Köninger Interior. Image © Szilárd Köninger Roof. Image © Szilárd Köninger Altar. Image © Szilárd Köninger +9

  • Architects

    CAN Architects

  • Location

    Csapod, Göbös major, 9372 Hungary

  • Architects in Charge

    Ádám Tátrai, Szilárd Köninger

  • Area

    27.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Szilárd Köninger

  • Consultant

    Ferenc Fekete

  • Client

    Kisalföld Erdőgazdaság Zrt. (Kisalföld Forestry Inc.)
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Altar. Image © Szilárd Köninger
Altar. Image © Szilárd Köninger

„…it is good for us to be here…” //Mark 9:5//

There is a tabernacle stands in the glade made of wood. Some grazing horses are around. There are a shrine with three stools under the roof. A place for liturgy. Its antitype is a wayside shrine or a barocque triangular covering. It is almost a chapel, but a church. Sancuary of the glade where people gather wearing khakis outfit. Some are carrying horn, antlers while others are decorating as the Saint Hubertus celebration has begun… It is a private company. The Hunters - I mean. Keepers of an ancient tradicion. The ritual of chasing and kill for living. So its place is far from settlements. …a tune of a bell beat the air finishing the preparation. It is much too small in size compare to its sound. The only temporary adornment of the sacred space. The triangular santcuary opens towards the audiance, but unclosed in the back focus to infinity. Furniture are gone by the end of the day and horses can re-enter the field. There is a tabernacle stands alone in the glade framing by the silence of a primeval forest. 

Save this picture!
Night. Image © Szilárd Köninger
Night. Image © Szilárd Köninger

The call from the forestry was to create a chapel-like building for hunters to celebrate the Hubertus Day. As the Forestry was fascinating about the happening but unclear in programatic the building. The key was to make the rules clear for the start in the following points:

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

GOALS
Liturgy: to determine a method of liturgy make the mass and the ceremony functional for around 300 people

Objet Trouvé: to find a reference system in the absence of consecrated place in the neighbours

Materiality: naiveté use of wood (from the Forestry)

Save this picture!
Roof. Image © Szilárd Köninger
Roof. Image © Szilárd Köninger

INSTRUMENTS:
Liturgy: camping liturgy

Objet Trouvé: The wayside shrine is the uniqueness of this region in sacred building focusing on the Trinity   was a german impact in baroque age. The mysterious number three  was the root of the design was seen in the base of column statues or even in shelter roofs supporting by  three columns.

Materiality: timber is the only material we use, even in joinery and furnitures. The roof, the pavement   and the roof cover are us the local wood

Save this picture!
Detail
Detail

The architecture is a compound of the three points. The layout is an equilateral triangle define a space open up to the audience and unclosed on the back. Levitating on grass. The altar and the three stools follow the same method and order in design as the chapel. Made of series of lath with wooden joineries. The furniture are mobile, but their form define their place in the sanctuary.

Save this picture!
Interior. Image © Szilárd Köninger
Interior. Image © Szilárd Köninger
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Chapel Hungary
Cite: "Hubertus Chapel / CAN Architects" 04 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876981/hubertus-chapel-can-architects/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »