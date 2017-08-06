World
  Brasília From Above: Aerial Videos by Joana França

Brasília From Above: Aerial Videos by Joana França

Brasília From Above: Aerial Videos by Joana França

If you haven't gotten a chance to visit BrasíliaJoana França's photographic projects offer a comprehensive interpretation of the capital of South America's most populous country. França has dedicated a significant part of her career as an architecture photographer to the pursuit of amassing an impressive archive of images of the city planned by Lúcio Costa and Oscar Niemeyer.

We recently published an exceptional selection França's aerial photographs of Brasília divided by scale - residential, monumental, gregarious and bucolic. These overhead views solidify what, in theory, is already evident: the city lacks human scale, or the human scale of Brasília is just vast and (perhaps) not very human at all. 

Here we share a series of videos that corroborate what is shown in the photographs, but now with movement.

The Residential, Monumental, Gregarious and Bucolic Scales of Lucio Costa's Brasilia

"What characterizes and gives meaning to Brasilia is a game of three scales... the residential or everyday scale... the so-called monumental scale, in which man acquires a collective dimension; the urbanistic expression of a new concept of nobility... Finally the gregarious scale, in which dimensions and space are deliberately reduced and concentrated in order to create a climate conducive to grouping...

See more:

News Videos
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "Brasília From Above: Aerial Videos by Joana França" 06 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. AD Editorial Team) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876975/brasilia-from-above-aerial-videos-by-joana-franca/>
