Drone Footage Shows Construction Progress on Heatherwick Studio's "Tree-Covered Mountains" in Shanghai

Drone Footage Shows Construction Progress on Heatherwick Studio’s "Tree-Covered Mountains" in Shanghai

In #donotsettle's latest video, architects and vlogging provocateurs Wahyu Pratomo and Kris Provoost provide breathtaking footage of one of Shanghai's most curious projects, M50. The 300,000-square-meter Heatherwick Studio building is an undulating mass of mixed use urban topography.

Courtesy of #donotsettle Courtesy of #donotsettle Courtesy of #donotsettle Courtesy of #donotsettle

Using a DJI Mavic Pro drone, #donotsettle captures the stunning construction pace on the 15-acre site. The video depicts the topping out of the shorter of the project's two "mountains" by offering a glimpse of the rooftop air conditioning units and a few hundred of what will eventually be 1,000 trees enveloping the project. The sprawling structure is slated to open in 2018.

Heatherwick-Designed Shanghai Development Conceived as Two "Tree-Covered Mountains"

