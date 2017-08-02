Hyperloop One's Autonomous Pod Completes Inaugural Test Run

The world’s first operational Hyperloop system, Hyperloop One, continues to push forward, testing their prototype pod in the test track environment for the first time. Travelling nearly the full length of the 500-meter-long (1640-foot-long) test track 500 meters at 310 kilometers per hour (192 mph), the successful run marks significant progress from Phase 1 testing completed in early July.

"This is the beginning, and the dawn of a new era of transportation," said Shervin Pishevar, Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Hyperloop One. "We've reached historic speeds of 310 km an hour, and we're excited to finally show the world the XP-1 going into the Hyperloop One tube. When you hear the sound of the Hyperloop One, you hear the sound of the future."

Hyperloop One uses an electric motor and magnetic levitation to propel the pod through a near-vacuum tube depressurized to the equivalent of air at 200,000 feet above sea level. By levitated above the track, the pod is able to glide along at airplane speeds for long distances thanks to minimal drag.

"We've proven that our technology works, and we're now ready to enter into discussions with partners, customers and governments around the world about the full commercialization of our Hyperloop technology," said Hyperloop One CEO Rob Lloyd. "We're excited about the prospects and the reception we've received from governments around the world to help solve their mass transportation and infrastructure challenges."

