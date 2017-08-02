World
  Artist Alex Chinneck Installs Ripped Brick Facade on London Building

Artist Alex Chinneck Installs Ripped Brick Facade on London Building

Artist Alex Chinneck Installs Ripped Brick Facade on London Building
© Faruk Pinjo
© Faruk Pinjo

The work of artist Alex Chinneck is grounded in architecture. From melting buildings to a slumping facade to a structure ripped in half and hovering, Chinneck’s work plays with the expectation of materials and tectonics, resulting in captivating mind-bending illusions. His latest work (and first permanent sculpture), Six Pins and Half a Dozen Needles, continues this exploration, taking the form of a large brick wall ripped down the center.

© Faruk Pinjo © Faruk Pinjo © Faruk Pinjo © Faruk Pinjo +7

© Faruk Pinjo
© Faruk Pinjo

Located on top of an office complex in Hammersmith in west London, the installation was constructed from more than 5,000 custom-made bricks and 1,000 stainless steel connection pieces to create a sculpture described by the artist as “cartoon-like” and “endearing.”

© Faruk Pinjo
© Faruk Pinjo
© Faruk Pinjo
© Faruk Pinjo

“The work was conceived to engage people in a fun and uplifting way,” explains Chinneck. “I set out to create accessible artworks and I sincerely hope this becomes a popular landmark for London and positive experience for Londoners.”

Check out the photos of the installation, courtesy of photographer Faruk Pinjo.

Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Artist Alex Chinneck Installs Ripped Brick Facade on London Building" 02 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876958/artist-alex-chinneck-installs-ripped-brick-facade-on-london-building/>
