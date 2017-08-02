Vance Tsing Tao Pearl Hill Visitor Center / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

+19

From the architect. Vance Tsing Tao Pearl Hill Visitor Center is developed in Qingdao, the most high-end international Mid-Levels villa project, close to Zhushan National Forest Park, surrounded by mountains, south to the sea, the natural environment is excellent.

Vanke Qingdao small town tourist center is the largest single domestic heavy wood structure project. Project pre-function is as a Vance Tsing Tao Pearl Hill Visitor Center, due to its unique design and space flexibility, the project will be used as a small Pearl Hill Park Visitor Center. The architectural design of the project was designed by Robert Miller, designer of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson Architects, and the structural design of the building was designed by Fast + EPP. The project started in May 2012 and opened in October of the same year.

The biggest feature of the whole building is its unique structure, the use of "wooden truss roof structure + tree heavy wood structure", undulating roof, echoed with the trend of the mountain, the building and the mountain formed a dialogue, making The building is truly integrated into the natural environment. Unique tree structure, to the architectural form and structure of a high degree of unity, as the load at the same time, rhyme sense of the tree structure of people on the forest association, which at a higher level into the natural

The building is also a highlight of its three-dimensional surface of the wooden roof design. The roof ceilings are made of Canadian Class J SPF wood and are supported by SPF glued wood. The roof structure of the roof can make its roof without additional steel beam support.