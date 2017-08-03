World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. Jacques Ferrier Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Tour Lumière / Jacques Ferrier Architecture

Tour Lumière / Jacques Ferrier Architecture

  • 02:00 - 3 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tour Lumière / Jacques Ferrier Architecture
Save this picture!
Tour Lumière / Jacques Ferrier Architecture, © Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

© Mathieu Ducros © Luc Boegly © Mathieu Ducros © Mathieu Ducros +48

  • Project Directors

    François Marquet, François Louis

  • Project leader

    Romain Maréchal

  • Structure Design Office

    C&E 

  • Fluids Technical Design

    SOGETI

  • Ingénierie Quantity surveyor

    SOGETI

  • Ingénierie PMA HEQ

    SET
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mathieu Ducros
© Mathieu Ducros

From the architect. A residential building with 89 flats over 17 levels (ground floor + 16 storeys). The project includes social housing for rent and for sale, as well as standard housing for sale, over the 17 levels of the building. 

Save this picture!
© Mathieu Ducros
© Mathieu Ducros
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Mathieu Ducros
© Mathieu Ducros

Architecture

Le Galion, a combined architectural project, is characterised by a unique landscape that blends in seamlessly with the banks of the Cher river. The project, which includes an office building, a residential building (La Tour Lumière) and a company restaurant, is built around a garden that extends like a belvedere over the Cher river. With its transparent façades, the company restaurant offers panoramic views of the river. The Tour Lumière acts as an urban landmark owing to its height and unique cylindrical shape. Subtle white and metallic reflections bring the building’s façade to life, providing a sense of lightness and clarity that vary according to the natural light. The building offers panoramic views over the river, the city and the surrounding landscape. The Tour Lumière provides social housing for rent and for sale, as well as standard housing for sale. A balcony runs around each floor. This unique residential building is the highlight of the mixed-use plot. Offices are located to the south, around the garden. The landscape runs seamlessly into the office buildings. This horizontal design is emphasised by the panels of the brise-soleil and the terraced layout.

Save this picture!
© Mathieu Ducros
© Mathieu Ducros

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments France
Cite: "Tour Lumière / Jacques Ferrier Architecture" 03 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876922/tour-lumiere-jacques-ferrier-architecture/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »