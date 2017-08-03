World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Luciano Kruk
  6. 2016
  7. House 2LH / Luciano Kruk

House 2LH / Luciano Kruk

  • 09:00 - 3 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House 2LH / Luciano Kruk
Save this picture!
House 2LH / Luciano Kruk, Courtesy of Luciano Kruk
Courtesy of Luciano Kruk

Courtesy of Luciano Kruk Courtesy of Luciano Kruk Courtesy of Luciano Kruk Courtesy of Luciano Kruk +28

  • Collaborating Architects

    Belén Ferrand, Andrés Conde Blanco

  • Developer

    2Lhomes
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Luciano Kruk
Courtesy of Luciano Kruk

From the architect. After carrying out some market research on the middle classes’ housing needs in the Northern Greater Buenos Aires area, our client, a medium sized building company, learned how scarce commercial offer of high constructive and architectural quality houses is as opposed to how greater the demand for it. In view of these results, they decided to have a replicable housing prototype designed for them by our Studio: 2HL House

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Luciano Kruk
Courtesy of Luciano Kruk

A single story house was commissioned, that should be adaptable to medium sized plots (17 to 20 m wide and 35 to 40 m long) and should not have more than 170 m2 in total. The programme—set up by the client—aimed at fulfilling an average family’s needs: a social area, composed of integrated living-dining-room and kitchen, a master suite, two smaller bedrooms sharing a bathroom, service areas, a solarium, a swimming pool, and a grill.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Luciano Kruk
Courtesy of Luciano Kruk
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Luciano Kruk
Courtesy of Luciano Kruk

Based on these requirements, the Studio projected a house in a pure prism organized over a 1 m2 modulated grid, with mostly blind side walls and open front and rear facades.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

We suggested that all rooms should be disposed around a central patio, as not only would it improve the interior lighting but also, due to the floor plan organization, would encourage cross ventilation throughout all areas of the house.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Luciano Kruk
Courtesy of Luciano Kruk

Speed and constructive practicality, along with costs control, determined the choice of materials. Instead of the exposed concrete we traditionally use, clay hollow brick masonry was selected; also, instead of going for concrete flooring, it was decided that 1 mt wide square cement-looking porcelain floor tiles would be used.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Luciano Kruk
Courtesy of Luciano Kruk

Aiming at preserving the intimacy of the front rooms—while preventing them from losing their views of the outside—and controlling direct sunlight in the inside, wooden vertical parasols and a pergola, sustained by double-T iron beams, were designed. A similar solution was employed on the rear, to produce a veranda that would project the master suite and the social area.

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

With the purpose of projecting the light and the virtually expanding the inside, a bright chromatic palette was suggested, while darker colors were proposed for the outside so that it would dialogue with the natural surroundings without competing with them.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Luciano Kruk
Courtesy of Luciano Kruk

The first house of the series was built in 2016 in La Comarca, a suburban neighborhood near Nordelta in Tigre, Province of Buenos Aires.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Luciano Kruk
Courtesy of Luciano Kruk
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "House 2LH / Luciano Kruk" 03 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876916/house-2lh-luciano-kruk/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »