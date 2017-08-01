World
  World's Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Opens in the Swiss Alps

World's Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Opens in the Swiss Alps

World's Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Opens in the Swiss Alps
© Europaweg
The world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge has opened to the public in Switzerland, offering adrenaline seekers unprecedented views of Europe’s most famous mountain, the Matterhorn. Spanning 494 meters (1620 feet), the Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge cuts the 2-day travel distance between the towns of Zermatt and Grächen by nearly 3 hours. The bridge spans the country’s “deepest cut valley,” reaching a height of 85 meters (279 feet) above the ground at its highest point.

The bridge, which was constructed by swissrope / Lauber Seilbahnen AG, replaces a much shorter bridge that had been damaged by falling rocks.

Learn more about the project, here.

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "World's Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Opens in the Swiss Alps" 01 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876899/worlds-longest-pedestrian-suspension-bridge-opens-in-the-swiss-alps/>
