RISING Exchange Conference: How Architecture Can Help Solve Societal Challenges

Save this picture! Courtesy of RISING Architecture Week / The Architecture Project

RISING Exchange Conference is bringing the architecture industry and its stakeholders together to highlight the potential of architecture to help solve future societal challenges.

Through keynotes and workshops within the topics of urbanization, inclusion and designing for life and future skills, the conference aims to inspire the participants by actively involving them in the development of solutions for some of society's most pressing challenges.

The participants will have the opportunity to play an active role in our 'Playgrounds'. The Playgrounds comprise a wide range of workshops where the participants will work in cooperation with keynote speakers to design responses to the topics at hand.

Keynote lecturers include:

Daan Roosegaarde (Studio Roosegaarde)

Daan’s designs explore and implement technological innovations. He will share his perspectives on how to design for life in a world that is constantly changing.

John Thackara

This inspiring sustainability pioneer will discuss how unpopulated rural areas can benefit from urbanization.

Jan Gehl (Gehl) & Rob Adams (City of Melbourne)

These leaders in the field of urban design will get together on stage to discuss how to develop sustainable, liveable cities in the current age of urbanization.

Tinna C. Nielsen (Young Global Leader, WEF)

Tinna is an anthropologist, innovator and behavioral economist who strongly believes in the power of inclusion, which will be the topic of her talk.

Shajay Bhooshan (Zaha Hadid Architects)

The expert in the production and conception of architecture from Zaha Hadid Architects will discuss how architects can exploit the digital future to solve societal challenges.

Raumlabor

The creative, activist group of architects from Berlin will hold a keynote talk about the potential of temporary action and how it can spark new currents in smaller communities.

RISING Exchange Conference is part of the architecture biennale RISING Architecture Week 2017, an official Aarhus 2017 – European Capital of Culture event.