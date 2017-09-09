World
  7. Apartment Refurbishment in La Ribera / A53

Apartment Refurbishment in La Ribera / A53

Apartment Refurbishment in La Ribera / A53
Apartment Refurbishment in La Ribera / A53 , © Nicolás Fotografía
© Nicolás Fotografía

© Nicolás Fotografía © Nicolás Fotografía © Nicolás Fotografía © Nicolás Fotografía + 18

  • Architects

    A53

  • Location

    La Ribera, 08003 Barcelona, Spain

  • Main Contractor

    OAK 2000

  • Area

    51.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Nicolás Fotografía
© Nicolás Fotografía
© Nicolás Fotografía

From the architect. The project involved the refurbishment of an attic, in one of the oldest neighborhoods of Barcelona, la Ribera. 

Kitchen Drawing
Kitchen Drawing

Located on the corner of two pedestrian streets, the apartment's potential was enhanced by its two terraces, the views towards the city, its numerous windows, its wooden beams, its ceramic tiles and its wooden joinery. 

© Nicolás Fotografía
© Nicolás Fotografía

The original layout of the apartment consisted of a 42m2 floor plan with a 17m2 terrace on the floor lever and a 40m2 terrace on the upper floor with a 8m2 storage room.

Axonometric
Axonometric

This layout generated small spaces downstairs, while the upper level terrace was empty and unformed.

© Nicolás Fotografía
© Nicolás Fotografía

The target was to maintain the two bedrooms downstairs, create a wider open space for the kitchen with a dining room and a living room, and transform the storage room into a third bedroom upstairs. We decided to create a smaller and lower volume, as part of the bathroom, and organize the space around it, in order to offer an unobstructed view of the existing wooden beams, while also separating the kitchen/dining room from the living room with a direct access to the small terrace.

Salon Drawing
Salon Drawing

Part of the dividing interior wall between the two bedrooms was demolished to make room for the wardrobes, while also part of the brick wall inside the big bedroom was exposed and restored to its former beauty, to add character to the room. 

© Nicolás Fotografía
© Nicolás Fotografía

We restored both the wooden beams and the wooden exterior and interior joinery to reveal their charm.

Bathroom Drawing
Bathroom Drawing

We dismantled the parquet and created a new pavement plan by combining the cement floor with the apartment’s original ceramic tiles which were in good enough condition. The whole surface of the terrace was insulated and the exterior façades were restored. We used a frameless glass railing with no discernible visual joints in order to provide unobstructed views to the city’s skyline and to create the perfect windbreak.

© Nicolás Fotografía
© Nicolás Fotografía
