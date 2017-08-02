World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hostel
  4. United States
  5. un.box studio
  6. 2017
  7. Native Hostel and Bar & Kitchen / un.box studio

Native Hostel and Bar & Kitchen / un.box studio

  • 17:00 - 2 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Native Hostel and Bar & Kitchen / un.box studio
Save this picture!
Native Hostel and Bar & Kitchen / un.box studio, © Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel

© Chase Daniel © Chase Daniel © Chase Daniel © Chase Daniel +22

Save this picture!
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel

From the architect. The Native Hostel, Bar & Kitchen is a boutique hostel, bar, cafe, and event space designed for the epicurean traveler and locals alike. It is nestled in an existing 2-story late 1800’s stone building and a mid-century brick warehouse right in the middle of the upcoming transit-oriented development adjacent to downtown.

Save this picture!
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel

We sought to preserve the history but create something culturally conducive for the current and future generations. By merging all periods and styles, we were able to create something that feels timeless; a place that could have been relevant many years ago is relevant today and will be relevant for many years to come.

Save this picture!
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel
Save this picture!
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel

The Native concept is focused around social activity including music, arts, socializing, food, and entertaining. Our efforts were focused around designing for a ‘culture’, rather than a ‘business’, and to encompass a diverse set of activities for a diverse and inclusive audience.

Save this picture!
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel

We utilized a rich palette and textured materials, a theme aptly referred to throughout the design process as ‘dark and stormy’. We were trying to balance out more authentic and traditional materials and ideas with modern construction and concepts. The result is a truly unique communal experience that offers affordable rates with impeccable style at the nexus of development in Austin. 

Save this picture!
© Chase Daniel
© Chase Daniel
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Hostel Refurbishment Adaptive reuse United States
Cite: "Native Hostel and Bar & Kitchen / un.box studio" 02 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876883/native-hostel-and-bar-and-kitchen-uox-studio/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »