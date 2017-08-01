World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. China
  5. Tongji Architectural Design
  6. 2013
  7. Shanghai Chess Academy / Tongji Architectural Design

Shanghai Chess Academy / Tongji Architectural Design

  • 19:00 - 1 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Shanghai Chess Academy / Tongji Architectural Design
Save this picture!
© ZYStudio
© ZYStudio

© ZYStudio © ZYStudio © ZYStudio © ZYStudio +21

Save this picture!
Shanghai Chess Academy / Tongji Architectural Design, © ZYStudio
© ZYStudio

Noisy / Peaceful

Situated at the bustling West Nanjing Road in Shanghai, the building site of Shanghai Chess Academy is long and narrow. It’s 140 meters long from north to south and 40 meters wide from east to west.

Save this picture!
Axonomteric
Axonomteric

The essence of Chinese traditional architecture is presented by fusing gardens and walls and recreate traditional space with modern approach. The existence of gardens fills the whole building with Chinese implication while creating an integral form. Presenting itself quietly and peacefully at the busy West Nanjing Road with heavy commercial flavor, it segregates itself from the surrounding buildings and highlight its own cultural image.

Save this picture!
Concept
Concept

Open / Introverted

The "pocket" site of Shanghai Chess Academy is long and narrow. It’s 140 meters long from north to south and 40 meters wide from east to west. The space closed to commercial street is open, but the inside space of "pocket" is introverted.

Save this picture!
© ZYStudio
© ZYStudio

In width direction, the void and real spaces are staggered together from the inside to the outside. Gardens are separated by the walls, while breaching the walls at the same time, striving for the exterior space within the limited sit. The “checkerboard” walls, like a light sieve, its void ratio following the internal space.

Save this picture!
© ZYStudio
© ZYStudio

The layouts of programs follow the features of the site, along the long direction. As people go inside, the characters of space transfer from dynamic to serenity, from extroversion to introversion. A sequence of programs is arranged correspondingly, which are the open lobby, the public game hall and the exhibition rooms.

Save this picture!
© ZYStudio
© ZYStudio
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Offices Institutional buildings China
Cite: "Shanghai Chess Academy / Tongji Architectural Design" 01 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876850/shanghai-qiyuan-tongji-architectural-design/>
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© ZYStudio

上海棋院 / 同济大学建筑设计研究院

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »