  6. 2017
  7. Cat House / SeijiIwamaArchitects

Cat House / SeijiIwamaArchitects

  • 19:00 - 4 August, 2017
Cat House / SeijiIwamaArchitects
Cat House / SeijiIwamaArchitects, © Seiji Iwama
© Seiji Iwama

© Seiji Iwama

  • Architects

    SeijiIwamaArchitects

  • Location

    , Japan

  • Architect in Charge

    Seiji Iwama

  • Structure Designers

    Hiraki Architectural

  • Area

    91.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Seiji Iwama
© Seiji Iwama
© Seiji Iwama

From the architect. It is a renovation project of a nearly 30 years old building. First of all, I put the building in a skeleton state and I changed the living room which was located on the first floor to the second floor greatly.

Plan
Plan

In urban areas of Japan, houses exist under dense conditions. Therefore, the first floor part is affected by the shade of the surrounding building, it is very sunny. The living room arranged on the second floor has created a sunny and comfortable environment.

© Seiji Iwama
© Seiji Iwama
© Seiji Iwama
© Seiji Iwama
© Seiji Iwama
© Seiji Iwama

In addition, stairs and toilets for cats are arranged in each place. The toilet for cats was placed on the ventilation path of the human toilet, and we built up a coexisting environment. In the living room shelves to rise to the beam are installed as a stairway.

© Seiji Iwama
© Seiji Iwama
