Studio Dental / Montalba Architects

Architects Montalba Architects

Location San Francisco, CA, United States

Architect in Charge David Montalba

Area 1800.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Kevin Scott

From the architect. In defining the dental studio space with a modern aesthetic while honoring the historic elements of the base building, Montalba Architects has sought to create a transcendent environment that feels gallery-like and serene. Situated within a rapidly developing neighborhood in San Francisco’s financial district, the dentists' brick and mortar location is as unique as their office on wheels, also designed by Montalba Architects.

Within the dark building shell, a conceptual ‘lantern’ creates a sense of scale, luminescence, and transparency, enclosing the series of operatories within. Wood slat trellises turn vertical to separate the waiting area, and this delineation helps the small space feel larger. Moments of material contrast are introduced between the rough shell walls, smoked mirror panels, and central colonnade of white oak monoliths, which serve as functional storage and define the entry to each private patient room.