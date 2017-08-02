World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. ad2 architekten ZT KG
  6. 2016
  7. CoMED / ad2 architekten ZT KG

CoMED / ad2 architekten ZT KG

  • 03:00 - 2 August, 2017
CoMED / ad2 architekten ZT KG
© Hertha Hurnaus Photography
© Hertha Hurnaus Photography

© Hertha Hurnaus Photography

© Hertha Hurnaus Photography
From the architect. Corian for moisture-prone areas, blank steel for the stairways and the furniture beside the fireplace, fabric surfaces for cosyness and pleasant room acoustic, painted board materials for normal use.

© Hertha Hurnaus Photography
The design of all these custom-made interior transform the clear association to the architecture of the 4 storied house.

© Hertha Hurnaus Photography
The basics of the colour concept are the so called non-colours black and white, mixed with blue and silvergrey - according to the facade material "galaxy blue" - which relates to water, blue sky.

© Hertha Hurnaus Photography
© Hertha Hurnaus Photography
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Hertha Hurnaus Photography
The fitted furniture creates a unit with the building. Everything has their own place. It provides a tidy surrounding for the user - less influences means better physically recovering.

© Hertha Hurnaus Photography
The interior is body shaped for the client-specific, packaged in one stream. We used the "in beetween" of the main functions to do it like on an unique and visionary style on its focus on well designed and well functioned.

© Hertha Hurnaus Photography
For merging garden with the folded facade on the hillside of the plot, the "garden folding" in white was created: Made of glassfibre concrete panels, this functional object fit the outdoor living area for habitation with their different features:

- The top connects and envelopes the stairway from pool into the garden, the valueable private city green.

© Hertha Hurnaus Photography
- Lounge area - based on the typical form of a fireplace - is situated on level -1.  In the middle there is enough space for the fire itself.

- Bed-framing for flowers

- Stairway to lounge and lawn area made of 3D steps tapered from seat or connected installed edged with plants.

© Hertha Hurnaus Photography
- The gardenkitchen is situated protected, beneath the skulptur on level -2.

- A huge aslope crack planted with giant miscanthus emphasize the transition of garden and building.

© Hertha Hurnaus Photography
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Austria
Cite: "CoMED / ad2 architekten ZT KG" 02 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876837/comed-ad2-architekten-zt-kg/>
