Bauhaus Among 12 Modern Buildings to Receive Conservation Grants from the Getty Foundation

The Getty Foundation has selected 12 significant 20th century buildings to receive 2017 grants as part of its Keeping It Modern initiative, which aims to advance the understanding and preservation of modern architecture through a focus on conservation planning and research. Since its founding in 2014, the program has supported the preservation of 45 projects from around the globe.

This year $1.66 million in grants were awarded to recognizable projects including the Walter Gropius-designed Bauhaus Building in Dessau; the Melnikov House in Moscow (the first Russian project to receive a grant); and Frank Lloyd Wright’s only skyscraper, Price Tower.

See all 12 grantees below.

Coventry Cathedral; Coventry, England / Sir Basil Spence

Save this picture! Coventry Cathedral interior. Photo: David Iliff. CC-BY-SA, 3.0. Image Courtesy of Getty Foundation

Boston City Hall; Boston, Massachusetts / Kallmann, McKinnell, & Knowles

Save this picture! Boston - City Hall Plaza. Image credit: Naquib Hossain/Dotproduct Photography. Image Courtesy of Getty Foundation

Sidi Harazem Thermal Bath Complex; Sidi Harazem, Morocco / Jean-François Zevaco

Save this picture! Station thermal, Sidi Harazem, 1960. Photo: François Lauginie. Image © Frac Centre-Val de Loire Collection. Image Courtesy of Getty Foundation

Yoyogi National Gymnasium; Tokyo, Japan / Kenzo Tange

Save this picture! Second gymnasium of Yoyogi stadium. Photo courtesy Japan Sport Council. Image Courtesy of Getty Foundation

Faculty of Architecture Building, Middle East Technical University; Ankara, Turkey / Altuğ and Behruz Çinici

Save this picture! Interior of the Faculty of Architecture Building with Gobektasi. Photo: D. Tuntas. Image Courtesy of Getty Foundation

Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand (MASP); São Paulo, Brazil / Lina Bo Bardi

Save this picture! View of MASP on Avenida Paulista, 2016. Photo: Eduardo Ortega. Image Courtesy of Getty Foundation

St Peter’s Seminary; Glasgow, Scotland / Andy MacMillan and Isi Metzstein of Gillespie, Kidd & Coia

Save this picture! St. Peter’s College, Cardcross (exterior), 1958-1966. Image courtesy of The Glasgow School of Art Archives and Collections. Image Courtesy of Getty Foundation

Government Museum and Art Gallery; Chandigarh, India / Le Corbusier

Save this picture! Forecourt of the Government Museum and Art Gallery. Photo: SM Dhami. Image Courtesy of Getty Foundation

Price Tower; Bartlesville, Oklahoma / Frank Lloyd Wright

Save this picture! Price Tower. Photo: Jessica Lamirand, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0. Image Courtesy of Getty Foundation

Melnikov House; Moscow, Russia / Konstantin Melinkov

Save this picture! The Melnikov House. View from the courtyard. 2015. Photo © Pavel Kuznetsov. Image Courtesy of Getty Foundation

Bauhaus Building; Dessau, Germany / Walter Gropius

Save this picture! Bauhaus Dessau © Bauhaus Dessau Foundation, Photograph: Yvonne Tenschert, 2011. Image Courtesy of Getty Foundation

Stadio Flaminio; Rome, Italy / Pier Luigi Nervi

Save this picture! External view of Stadio Flaminio, 1960. Photo: Oscar Savio. Courtesy Pier Luigi Nervi Project Association, Brussels. Image Courtesy of Getty Foundation

All of projects will be evaluated based on the use of the grants to provide guidance for future projects.

“Now that Keeping It Modern is in its fourth year, with earlier projects already completed, we are starting to see a positive response from the field,” says Antoine Wilmering, senior program officer at the Getty Foundation. “There is a domino effect of research findings and planning methodologies developed for one context being applied to other sites, which is a valuable outcome.”

Learn more about the projects and about the Keeping It Modern initiative on the Getty Foundation website, here.

News via Getty Foundation.