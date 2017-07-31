Bauhaus Among 12 Modern Buildings to Receive Conservation Grants from the Getty Foundation

The Getty Foundation has selected 12 significant 20th century buildings to receive 2017 grants as part of its Keeping It Modern initiative, which aims to advance the understanding and preservation of modern architecture through a focus on conservation planning and research. Since its founding in 2014, the program has supported the preservation of 45 projects from around the globe.
This year $1.66 million in grants were awarded to recognizable projects including the Walter Gropius-designed Bauhaus Building in Dessau; the Melnikov House in Moscow (the first Russian project to receive a grant); and Frank Lloyd Wright’s only skyscraper, Price Tower.
See all 12 grantees below.
Coventry Cathedral; Coventry, England / Sir Basil Spence
Boston City Hall; Boston, Massachusetts / Kallmann, McKinnell, & Knowles
Sidi Harazem Thermal Bath Complex; Sidi Harazem, Morocco / Jean-François Zevaco
Yoyogi National Gymnasium; Tokyo, Japan / Kenzo Tange
Faculty of Architecture Building, Middle East Technical University; Ankara, Turkey / Altuğ and Behruz Çinici
Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand (MASP); São Paulo, Brazil / Lina Bo Bardi
St Peter’s Seminary; Glasgow, Scotland / Andy MacMillan and Isi Metzstein of Gillespie, Kidd & Coia
Government Museum and Art Gallery; Chandigarh, India / Le Corbusier
Price Tower; Bartlesville, Oklahoma / Frank Lloyd Wright
Melnikov House; Moscow, Russia / Konstantin Melinkov
Bauhaus Building; Dessau, Germany / Walter Gropius
Stadio Flaminio; Rome, Italy / Pier Luigi Nervi
All of projects will be evaluated based on the use of the grants to provide guidance for future projects.
“Now that Keeping It Modern is in its fourth year, with earlier projects already completed, we are starting to see a positive response from the field,” says Antoine Wilmering, senior program officer at the Getty Foundation. “There is a domino effect of research findings and planning methodologies developed for one context being applied to other sites, which is a valuable outcome.”
Learn more about the projects and about the Keeping It Modern initiative on the Getty Foundation website, here.
News via Getty Foundation.
14 Modern Buildings Receive Conservation Grants from the Getty Foundation
The Getty Foundation has selected 14 modernist buildings from across the globe to receive grants under its Keeping It Modern initiative, which seeks to help conserve 20th century architecture by putting a focus on conservation planning and research.