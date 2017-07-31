World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. MVRDV Breaks Ground on Office Building Inspired by Sri Lankan Weaving Patterns

MVRDV Breaks Ground on Office Building Inspired by Sri Lankan Weaving Patterns

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MVRDV Breaks Ground on Office Building Inspired by Sri Lankan Weaving Patterns
Save this picture!
MVRDV Breaks Ground on Office Building Inspired by Sri Lankan Weaving Patterns, Courtesy of MVRDV
Courtesy of MVRDV

MVRDV, in collaboration with local co-architects ACS Integrated and PWA Architects, has broken ground on a 12,000-square-meter mixed-use office block in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Known as the Veranda Offices, the 8-story building draws inspiration from local Sri Lankan weaving patterns, creating a system of flexible interior office spaces that open onto verandas and panoramic glass windows.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MVRDV
Courtesy of MVRDV

Located within Sri Lanka’s largest and rapidly growing city, the new building is sited within a lively neighborhood made up of businesses, bars, and galleries. Veranda Offices embraces its neighbors by leaving room for an entrance plaza and with landscaping surrounding the building.

Inside on the ground floor will be a spacious lobby, space for a cafeteria or restaurant and the first of two levels of above ground parking, which will be clad in a vertically planted facade system. Office floors are designed for maximum flexibility, with options to create full-floor spaces or to subdivide into smaller work facilities. On the sixth floor, a rooftop sculpture garden will provide shaded pavilions for events and more casual gatherings.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MVRDV
Courtesy of MVRDV

Prioritizing passive sustainable strategies, the building’s glass facades have been set back to minimize solar gain, while the veranda on each floor features a folding shutter to protect from sun and heavy rain. MVRDV hopes these techniques will be seen as a model for future development in the country.

“Veranda Offices is the first centralised cooled building of its kind in Sri Lanka that provides naturally ventilated breakout spaces,” explain the architects. “These low tech solutions mentioned all contribute to making the building more sustainable.”

Completion of the building is scheduled for February 2019.

News via MVRDV

  • Architects

    MVRDV

  • Location

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

  • Design

    MVRDV - Winy Maas, Jacob van Rijs, Nathalie de Vries

  • Design Team

    Nathalie de Vries with Stefan de Koning, Mariya Gyaurova, Thomas Boerendonk, Arjen Ketting, Leo Stuckardt, Stavros Gargaretas, Akshey Krishna Venkatesh and Christy Li Yu Wai

  • Visuals

    Antonio Luca Coco, Paolo Mossa Idra, Tomaso Maschietti and Kirill Emelianov

  • Co-Architects

    ACS Integrated and PWA Architects

  • Client

    Moot Manor (Pvt)

  • Project Manager

    ASCENTIS

  • Structural Engineers

    NCD

  • Mechanical Engineering and Plumbing

    Ramboll

  • Area

    12000.0 m2
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Sri Lanka
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "MVRDV Breaks Ground on Office Building Inspired by Sri Lankan Weaving Patterns" 31 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876826/mvrdv-breaks-ground-on-office-building-inspired-by-sri-lankan-weaving-patterns/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »