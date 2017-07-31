These are the Top 300 Architecture Firms in the US for 2017

Architectural Record has released the 2017 edition of its annual list of the “Top 300 Architecture Firms” in the United States. Compiled by Record's sister publication Engineering News-Record, the list ranks firms based on architectural revenue from the previous year (2016). This year, the top 4 firms held fast to their spots, led by Gensler with a record-best $1.19 billion in revenue. Moving into the top 5 was HOK, while the designation of biggest mover in the top 25 belongs to Dallas-based Corgan, who jumped from 22nd place in 2016 to 14th this year.

1. Gensler; San Francisco, CA (Architect)

2. AECOM; Los Angeles, CA (Engineer-Architect)

3. Perkins+Will; Chicago, IL (Architect)

4. Jacobs; Pasadena, CA (Architect-Engineer-Contractor)

5. HOK; St. Louis, MO (Architect-Engineer)

6. HKS; Dallas, TX (Architect)

7. CH2M; Englewood, CO (Engineer-Contractor)

8. HDR; Dallas, TX (Engineer-Architect)

9. IBI Group; Irvine, CA (Architect-Engineer)

10. Stantec; Irvine, CA (Engineer-Architect-Landscape)

11. Callison RTKL; Highlands Ranch, CO (Architect-Engineer)

12. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP; New York, NY (Architect-Engineer)

13. Perkins Eastman; New York, NY (Architect)

14. Corgan; Dallas, Texas (Architect)

15. Cannon Design; Grand Island, NY (Architect-Engineer)

16. Populous; Kansas City, MO (Architect)

17. NBBJ; Seattle, WA (Architect)

18. Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC; New York, NY (Architect)

19. Leo A Daly; Omaha, NE (Architect-Engineer)

20. Woods Bagot; San Francisco, CA (Architect)

21. SmithGroupJJR; Detroit, MI (Architect-Engineer)

22. ZGF Architects; Portland, OR (Architect)

23. DLR Group; Omaha, NE (Architect-Engineer)

24. Bechtel; San Francisco, CA (Engineer-Contractor)

25. Hammel Green and Abrahamson; Minneapolis, MN (Architect-Engineer)

26. Page Southerland ; Washington, DC (Architect-Engineer)

27. EYP; Albany, NY (Architect-Engineer)

28. NORR; Chicago, IL (Architect-Engineer)

29. Flad Architects; Madison, WI (Architect-Engineer)

30. Gresham, Smith and Partners; Nashville, TN (Architect-Engineer)

31. Elkus Manfredi Architects; Boston, MA (Architect)

32. HMC Architects; Los Angeles, CA (Architect)

33. RSP Architects; Minneapolis, MN (Architect)

34. LPA Inc.; Irvine, CA (Architect)

35. KTGY Architecture & Planning; Irvine, CA

36. Robert A.M. Stern Architects LLP (RAMSA); New York, NY (Architect)

37. PBK; Houston, TX (Architect-Engineer)

38. Cuningham Group Architecture Inc.; Minneapolis, Minnesota (Architect)

39. Arquitectonica; Miami, FL (Architect)

40. Ware Malcomb; Irvine, California (Architect)

41. Harley Ellis Devereaux; Southfield, MI (Architect-Engineer)

42. STUDIOS Architecture; Washington, DC (Architect)

43. LS3P; Charleston, SC (Architect)

44. Solomon Cordwell Buenz; Chicago, Illinois (Architect)

45. Shepley Bulfinch; Boston, MA (Architect)

46. GreenbergFarrow; Atlanta, GA (Architect-Engineer)

47. Hord Coplan Macht Inc.; Baltimore, MD (Architect)

48. Beyer Blinder Belle; New York, NY (Architect)

49. Huckabee; Fort Worth, TX (Architect-Engineer)

50. Cooper Carry; Atlanta, GA (Architect)

Find Architectural Record's complete list here.