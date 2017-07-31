World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 15 Clients You Will Encounter as an Architect (And How To Deal With Them)

15 Clients You Will Encounter as an Architect (And How To Deal With Them)

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
15 Clients You Will Encounter as an Architect (And How To Deal With Them)
Save this picture!
15 Clients You Will Encounter as an Architect (And How To Deal With Them), © Coplex via Digital Synopsis
© Coplex via Digital Synopsis

Ah, clients. Sadly, we can't all be paper architects, dreaming up improbable futures (and even the members of Archigram eventually settled down to found studios that actually build stuff). As a result, we're forced to work with people who often think that just because they're paying for our services, they own us like slaves. They come in many different varieties, from the client that thinks that everything is an emergency to the client that obsesses over the design budget. The following infographic produced by "startup studio and accelerator" Coplex will help you diagnose your own clients—and more importantly, offers some tips on how best to deal with them to make your life easier.

H/T Digital Synopsis via deMilked

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "15 Clients You Will Encounter as an Architect (And How To Deal With Them)" 31 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876803/15-clients-you-will-encounter-as-an-architect-and-how-to-deal-with-them/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »