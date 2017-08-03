World
  Sequence House / Youichi Kouno

Sequence House / Youichi Kouno

  3 August, 2017
Sequence House / Youichi Kouno
Sequence House / Youichi Kouno, © Makoto Kunisada
© Makoto Kunisada

© Makoto Kunisada © Makoto Kunisada © Makoto Kunisada © Makoto Kunisada +17

  • Architects

    Youichi Kouno

  • Location

    梅津寺町, Japan

  • Architect in Charge

    Youichi Kouno

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Makoto Kunisada
© Makoto Kunisada
© Makoto Kunisada

From the architect. My client whose hobby is D.I.Y wanted to actively engage in the house-building. Her desire was to build storage furniture while living in the house, and the architecture as a vessel is to provide the most comfort and the feel of material quality.

© Makoto Kunisada
© Makoto Kunisada

This house's theme is not only to take advantage of the location's goodness overlooking the sea but also to have a function as an atelier ,and not to build in the internal space too much.  This house is divided into two buildings; a residential building and an atelier building. 

© Makoto Kunisada
© Makoto Kunisada

I put a roof on both of them and made a courtyard like a "clearance" in between. The roof over this courtyard is hollowed out into an elliptical shape, and the feet are connected to the deck that leads to the sea.  The atelier building is an one-story ,residential building is a two-story . The roof of the atelier building is a wood deck terrace, which has connections with the  external space at various points, so you can feel the refreshing sea breeze.

Floor Plan / Sections
Floor Plan / Sections

The outer wall of the atelier building adopted wooden boards of various thickness, width and kinds, such as cherry,oak, chestnut and zelkovatrees. Considerable secular change is expected because of the strong sea breeze at the location. I am looking forward to how each wooden board will change over time.

© Makoto Kunisada
© Makoto Kunisada

Overall, only natural materials such as wood, diatomaceous earth and tiles come out to the surface, and the inner space is kept quite simple.

© Makoto Kunisada
© Makoto Kunisada

 The kitchen directly represents such house design policies. Taking functionality into consideration, the countertop was custom-ordered to a technical company,but the material of the body is plywood.  My client will enjoyed making the storage space and finishing the surface.

© Makoto Kunisada
© Makoto Kunisada

In addition, my client has completed the part of the floor and a wall by herself, and the gardening is now underway from the soil making.  This house is changing every time I visit. I cannot contain myself for joy to see the ever evolving "sequence design".

© Makoto Kunisada
© Makoto Kunisada
