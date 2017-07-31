World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. United Kingdom
  5. dRMM
  6. 2016
  7. Hastings Pier / dRMM

Hastings Pier / dRMM

  • 15:00 - 31 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hastings Pier / dRMM
Save this picture!
Hastings Pier / dRMM, © Alex de Rijke
© Alex de Rijke

  • Client

    Hastings Pier Charity

  • Cost Consultant

    PT Projects

  • Structural Engineer

    Ramboll

  • Service Engineer

    Ramboll

  • CDM Coordinator

    KMCS

  • Joinery Company

    Timber Craft UK

  • Structural CLT supplier

    KLH

  • Furniture

    dRMM and Hastings & Bexhill Wood Recycling

From the architect. The 2010 destruction of Hastings Pier by fire was an opportunity to redefine what a pier could be in the 21st century; transforming the shanty town of commercialism it was in the 20th century. 

After local stakeholder consultation it was clear the Pier would be expected to host many different populist scenarios. dRMM’s re-design master-move was to create a strong, well-serviced platform that could support endless uses; from big-top circus to major music events, local fishing to international markets. In homage to conceptualist Cedric Price, users bring their own architecture to plug in and play.

Save this picture!
© Alex de Rijke
© Alex de Rijke

This is the first phase of regeneration. Most of the work so far has been up to and including deck level. The HLF grant enabled extensive foundation and structural repairs covering fire, sea and storm damage (£9M). Further funding (£2.5M) facilitated two buildings, the first of which, the remaining derelict Victorian Pavilion, was transformed into an open-plan, fully-glazed restaurant. dRMM were responsible for the exterior shell and cores; the interior fit-out was by tenant.

Save this picture!
© Alex de Rijke
© Alex de Rijke
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
Courtesy of dRMM
Courtesy of dRMM
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Alex de Rijke
© Alex de Rijke

The new Visitor Centre is a cross-laminated timber structure, inventively clad in reclaimed decking. Replacing the weakest central section of the damaged pier, it offers adaptable space for events, exhibitions and education, with an elevated rooftop belvedere. Reclaimed timber deck furniture was designed by dRMM and Hastings & Bexhill Wood Recycling as part of a local employment initiative.

Save this picture!
© Alex de Rijke
© Alex de Rijke

The pier is an extension of the promenade from which it projects; a large public open space. The experience of free space and ‘walking on water’ is heightened by the optics of a louvred balustrade design and quality timber deck. The new pier is a catalyst for urban regeneration. It offers flexibility, material and functional sustainability, and an uninterrupted vista of the natural and built surroundings of the special seaside town of Hastings.

Save this picture!
© James Robertshaw
© James Robertshaw
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Infrastructure Transportation Pier United Kingdom
Cite: "Hastings Pier / dRMM" 31 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876788/hastings-pier-drmm/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »