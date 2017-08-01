One Suite Hotel / 3LHD

+27

Architects 3LHD

Location Šetalište dr. F. Tuđmana 17 - 20207, Srebreno, 21312, Mlini, Croatia

Area 3180.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Marko Ercegović

Client project manager Željko Jelić, Željan Konsuo (Abakon)

Client representative Lukša Jakobušić (Brenum)

Project Team Saša Begović, Marko Dabrović, Tatjana Grozdanić Begović, Silvije Novak, Koraljka Brebrić Kleončić, Nives Krsnik Rister, Duje Katić, Vibor Granić, Davor Plavšić, Viktorija Jagodić, Iva Peručić

Project team Collaborators Sanja Jasika, Ana Šafar, Marko Piljek (Centura), Ivan Piljek (Centura)

Visual identity and Graphics Design Flomaster

Participating Artists Ivana Pegan Baće, Viktor Daldon, Tina Gverović, Marko Ercegović, Ivana Jelavić, Ana Opalić, Ana Požar Piplica, Luko Piplica, Ivana Dražić Selmani, Slaven Tolj i Ivona Vlašić.

Permanent Exhibition (Art in One concept) Orsat Franković (concept), Rozana Vojvoda (expert associate), Art radionica Lazareti (organizational support)

Fire safety (schematic design) Inspekting (Milan Carević)

Structural engineering (schematic design) KAP4 (Nikola Miletić)

Mechanical installations (design development and detailed design) Eksperterm (Igor Karačić, Katica Pocrnja)

Plumbing and drainage (design development and detailed design) Eksperterm (Ivan Vajdić)

Electrical engineering, fire protection system (design development and detailed design) Gordana Duić (ETS Farago)

Structural engineering (design development and detailed design) Krešimir Tarnik

Health & Safety Project (design development) Flamit (Željko Mužević)

Elevators (design development and detailed design) Lift Modus (Rok Pietri)

Building Physics (design development) AKFZ studio (Mateo Biluš)

Landscape Design (design development and detailed design) Ines Hrdalo

Special Projects - kitchen (design development and detailed design) Dekode (Zoran Divjak)

Fire Safety (design development) Požar projekt (Pero Mojaš)

Geodetic Survey (design development) Geoplan (Ivica Ogresta)

Bill of Quantities Forel projekt (Lucija Ivas)

Site Supervision Apsida (Miljenko Miljak)

Main Contractor Kamgrad

From the architect. The One Suite Hotel is situated a couple of miles from Dubrovnik Old Town. It is a meeting place for the local residents and a new focal point of Župa Dubrovačka, in a lively business and commercial zone, available to everybody, not just hotel guests.

Eighteen accommodation units of varying structure are placed on two floors, with commercial and catering facilities integrated into the ground floor and the reception area. There is an infinity pool surrounded with a sunbathing deck on the roof. The hotel offers a tailor made experience for guests with a green & healthy lifestyle: a gym, massage pool and a special gastronomic concept in the “Lokal” restaurant and bar, developed by Andrea Klemenčić. All meals feature locally sourced foods produced by family owned farms. The bar serves local wines and kraft beers. Electric vehicle power station and a modern conference room are located in the hotel.

The client developed a unique “One Suite Hotel” app that, besides standard options (internet access, hotel check-in and check-out) allows unlocking of doors and guides the visitors through the entire facility. There is also a possibility to view running and walking trails for recreational use in the Župa area.

High quality natural materials have been selected for the interior design: clean lines and lighter colors in accommodation units and darker tones in public spaces. 3LHD cooperated with Prostoria on the furnishing, a large part of the furniture bears the Croatian design signature. The author of visual identity, signage and environmental graphics design is Orsat Franković from Flomaster. Main feature of the interior design is Art in One, a concept of collaboration with prominent Dubrovnik artists. The hotel is a kind of art gallery that will affirm the art scene by exhibiting local artists and their creative energy. The authors of the exhibited artworks are Ivana Pegan Baće, Viktor Daldon, Tina Gverović, Marko Ercegović, Ivana Jelavić, Ana Opalić, Ana Požar Piplica, Luko Piplica, Ivana Dražić Selmani, Slaven Tolj and Ivona Vlašić.

The hotel facade was made of plaster with a glass granulate additive to achieve a gentle glittery/silver effect. Landscape design, conceived by Ines Hrdalo, is based on a selection of indigenous greenery and the preservation of existing old olive trees.

The project was financed under the European Regional Development Fund. The total value of the project is 25,698,546.86kn, and the co-financed amount is 9,385,495.08kn.