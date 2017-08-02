World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Rakchai Norateedilok Architect
  6. 2017
  7. Phatthalung House / Rakchai Norateedilok Architect

Phatthalung House / Rakchai Norateedilok Architect

  • 02:00 - 2 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Phatthalung House / Rakchai Norateedilok Architect
Save this picture!
Phatthalung House / Rakchai Norateedilok Architect, © Rakchai Norateedilok
© Rakchai Norateedilok

© Rakchai Norateedilok © Rakchai Norateedilok © Rakchai Norateedilok © Rakchai Norateedilok +32

Save this picture!
© Rakchai Norateedilok
© Rakchai Norateedilok

From the architect. After spending over 20 years in the city of Bangkok, the owner decided to move back to her hometown in Phatthalung province southern Thailand and fulfill her wish to create a private space extended from the estate inherited from family. The estate which is built decades ago, located in the middle of rubber plantation and has been hosting the family gathering every year.

Save this picture!
© Rakchai Norateedilok
© Rakchai Norateedilok

The location is surrounded by peaceful rubber plantation in which represents its local agricultural community. The area for the new house construction is between the plantation and the old house's kitchen, which usually hosts family activities. Therefore, to create a connection between houses and plantation, the new house is designed to encourage the continuity from the old house's kitchen to the plantation scenery through the spacious interior of the new house.

Save this picture!
© Rakchai Norateedilok
© Rakchai Norateedilok

The main functions of the new house are living area, bedroom, and bathroom. Building orientation is aligned in East-West direction, wardrobe and bathroom are placed at the east and west side, for the main area in the middle to avoid sunlight's heat and to be well-ventilated according to the tropical climate. The wooden screen is also installed for privacy, designed to be a diagonal pattern to comfort eyesight.

Save this picture!
© Rakchai Norateedilok
© Rakchai Norateedilok
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Rakchai Norateedilok
© Rakchai Norateedilok

The living area and bedroom are only divided by TV installed partition that the light and air could flow through the whole space. The bathroom is designed without a ceiling to create the atmosphere that the users can embrace nature from tree branches or moonlight sky above.

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
Section B
Section B

The design focuses on using materials to be harmonious with natural surroundings, using fewer kinds of materials efficiently, and prefers to reveal the nature of materials. Main wall and floor structure are finished by plain bare plaster. Black painted steel is used for the roof structure. Wood finishing is also used to express its sense of nature and to create a cozy atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Rakchai Norateedilok
© Rakchai Norateedilok
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Thailand
Cite: "Phatthalung House / Rakchai Norateedilok Architect" 02 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876752/phatthalung-house-rakchai-norateedilok-architect/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »