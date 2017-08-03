World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. Atelier About Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. House W / Atelier About Architecture

House W / Atelier About Architecture

  • 22:00 - 3 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House W / Atelier About Architecture
Save this picture!
House W / Atelier About Architecture, Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture
Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture

Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture +35

  • Lighting consultant

    Zhou Hongliang

  • Energy Efficiency consultant

    Wang Jincheng

  • Façade Consultant

    Tang Binfeng

  • Structure consultant

    Liu Su
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture
Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture

From the architect. It took three years to complete the design of House W with numerous redesign and adjustments in between. Atelier About Architecture has invested great effort and the process witnessed its own growth. As the owners of the project, the architect duo was playing as both Party A and Party B during design, and the key is to clarify the expectations on living and to solve possible problems with absolute sincerity.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture
Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture

The design of House W was challenged by two physical conditions at the beginning: the temperature at the site is extremely low in winter because the building is rested with its back against the hillside, therefore we need to ensure the heat preservation inside will be strong enough under cold weather while to guarantee energy efficiency; it is also a tough job to meet the strict requirements on heat preservation and to create humanistic environment in the building at the same time. In most circumstances, rooms will be arrayed along the four sides of the plan; therefore, the area in the center will barely share any sunlight and become inanimate and cold. The situation generally gets worse when the volume turns larger, which will bring more difficulties to the heating and ventilation.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The building is standing with its back against the hillside, allowing the cold air to scour along the north façade in winter. AAA defined the program of the building as well as the sizes and positions of the windows based on the site and sunlight. The outside walls were wrapped with 150mm insulation panels, plus the huge glass box in the atrium, providing continuous heat in winter. As proved by the experiment on the data collected in the first heating season, the temperature of the interior will reach an average level of 11 degree in winter without turning on any heating equipment. Meanwhile, cool air will be introduced from the basement and discharged from the inside as a result of natural airflow to reduce the indoor temperature.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture
Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture
Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture

AAA also invited Architecture and Technology Research Institute of Tsinghua University to carry out a half-year professional examination after the realization of House W with the aspiration of building a passive house that completely meets international standards.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture
Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture
Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture

AAA made careful measurements on each independent room according to our own living habits, and have defined the volume of each space by column width of 6 meters instead of blindly maximizing the space. In this blundering era with excessive visual information, architecture itself has become more and more pictorialized where people are more likely to be attracted by the photos of a building instead of the building itself. However, the real beauty of architecture, as well as the abstraction and the relevance of spaces, are beyond the expression by images. Architecture can only be understood through personal experience.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture
Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture

Martin Heidegger believed that poetic dwelling is not only about poetic watching, but also about living in poetry. The comfort of living is an evitable element in any time. In his article Ornament and Crime (Ornament und Verbrechen),Austrian architect Adolf Loos advocated for removing ornaments from objects as he saw ornament as fraud. AAA was greatly inspired and therefore rejected all ornamental elements for visual impact in this project to ultimately present a “sincere” building that truly meets our expectation on living.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture
Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Buildings Residential China
Cite: "House W / Atelier About Architecture" 03 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876747/house-w-atelier-about-architecture/>
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Atelier About Architecture

铁血山庄 / 左通右达建筑工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »