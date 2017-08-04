World
  3. If Staircases Are Such A Crucial Architectural Element, Why Are They So Often Neglected?

If Staircases Are Such A Crucial Architectural Element, Why Are They So Often Neglected?

If Staircases Are Such A Crucial Architectural Element, Why Are They So Often Neglected?

Staircases can trigger conversations, provide a sense of arrival, and dazzle with ingenuity. As an architectural element, they are not just about circulation – so why are they neglected in the design of so many new projects? In this short film from Monocle, the breadth of ingenuity possible with the stair—from those of the Danish National Bank in Copenhagen to London’s Leighton House Museum—explore how they can come to embody the very essence of a good architectural project.

If Staircases Are Such A Crucial Architectural Element, Why Are They So Often Neglected?, © Monocle Films
© Monocle Films
