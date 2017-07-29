6 Must-See Architecture Documentaries and Series on Netflix

Netflix isn't just a great service for relaxing or procrastinating—it can also be a great learning tool for architecture and urbanism. That is why we have put together seven tips—including both series and documentaries—for architecture-related viewing that, in addition to being entertaining, can help broaden your knowledge.

Step inside the minds of the most innovative designers in a variety of disciplines and learn how design impacts every aspect of life.

Grand Designs

Host Kivin McCloud presents people who take self-building houses to a new level, following every step of their ambitious plans from beginning to end.

Bikes vs Cars

Interviews with urban planners and studies of traffic-related problems in major cities reveal the benefits of large-scale bicycle commuting.

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

People dedicated to rejecting the American ideal that things bring happiness are interviewed in this documentary showing the virtues of less is more.

Secrets of Great British Castles

Join historian Dan Jones on a journey back in time to the zenith of Britain's most iconic structures and their infamous inhabitants.

NOVA: Ground Zero Supertower