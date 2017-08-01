World
  7. PI House / Munarq arquitectes

PI House / Munarq arquitectes

  • 15:00 - 1 August, 2017
PI House / Munarq arquitectes
© Adria Goula
© Adria Goula

PI House

Is a residence for a couple who intend to build a house with minimal emission of CO₂ , with maximum comfort and natural materials. He became a bioclimatic house, with very little need for energy intake

PI House / Munarq arquitectes, © Adria Goula
The morphology of the house responds to the different inputs of the site:

01 Acoustic Wall

The premise of the project is to create an acoustic barrier to minoritized acoustic impact that provides urban road next to the house. 

It maintains the facade looks introverted with the street and the house opens only to the south.

© Adria Goula
02 Mediterranean Architecture

The house used to construct from the characteristic features and the Mediterranean house. 

Bearing walls, small openings, porch to south facade coating of lime, stone walls and pitched roofs with tile Mother and Arabic.

© Adria Goula
03 Patios

The creation of patios helps us maintain privacy locking interior views veïns

Al being a house of urbanization, acoustic and visual barriers between neighbors are very important in terms of life outside the house.

Elevation / Isometric
Elevation / Isometric

04 Low-impact Eco-friendly Materials

Another starting point is the use of materials with low impact to nature and avoid building elements harmful to human beings, and therefore try to avoid the use of concrete as insulation portlant artificial walls are replaced by block ceramic and natural cork insulation.

© Adria Goula
