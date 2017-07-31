Experience Architecture from Around the World with Architectural Adventures

Architectural Adventures, a travel program from the American Institute of Architects (AIA), is the premier travel provider for architecture, art, and photography enthusiasts, as well as intellectually curious travelers. The program offers a variety of small-group tours specializing in the exploration and appreciation of some of the world’s most remarkable architecture, all while enjoying a destination’s culture, food, and traditions.

Every Architectural Adventures tour features subject-matter experts, hand-picked by the AIA, to guide travelers and enliven their awareness of the world’s architecture. These guides offer an up-close view of not just the iconic landmarks and buildings in the various cities, but also an explanation of how the historical, political and cultural events helped shape the cityscapes.

Architectural Adventures Tour Features:

Enjoy educational guidance and commentary from a knowledgeable and engaging, Architectural Adventures-selected expert who will offer unique insights through formal and informal discussions.

Participate in special excursions, exclusive behind-the-scenes access and get insider knowledge to popular sights as well as lesser-known, yet equally fascinating architecture.

Explore and photograph the world and its architectural wonders with like-minded travelers.

Accommodations, most meals, tour transportation and logistical details of the trip are included in the tours.

Architectural Adventures is excited to announce that some 2018 tours are now open for booking including a tour of the Bauhaus on the eve of its 100th anniversary, a trip to see some of the most creative contemporary architecture in Miami, and two cruises, one taking in the Rhine River and another traveling from Lisbon to London. In addition, this year’s New Orleans tour still has available spots.

Miami

As the first 2018 Architectural Adventures tour, “Miami – Architectural Jewels under Tropical Skies,” features a walking tour through the vibrant streets of the famed Art Deco District of South Beach, and a closer look at some of the most creative contemporary architecture in Miami in the Design District, all while learning about South Florida’s historical heritage.

Tour dates: February 5-9, 2018. Learn more.

A Cruise from Lisbon to London

Discover the lively cultural and architectural heritage of coastal Europe on a five-star cruise. From the cobbled streets of Portugal and the cathedrals of northern Spain to the hallowed beaches of Normandy and London’s iconic Tower Bridge, a once-in-a-lifetime trip awaits travelers along Europe’s stunning Atlantic shores.

Tour dates: April 30–May 9, 2018. Learn more.

Along the Rhine River

From the famed historical towns of Breisach and Freiburg to the lively cities of Strasbourg and Amsterdam, discover remarkably timeless European architecture including the Notre Dame Cathedral, the Augustinerplatz, the museums of the Palais Rohan & St. Thomas Church, and even one of Europe’s largest wine cellars.

Tour dates: July 4-12, 2018. Learn more.

Bauhaus and Beyond

Experience the legendary Bauhaus on the brink of its 100th anniversary in Germany. Founded in Weimar by Walter Gropius in 1919, then relocated to Dessau in 1925 and closed in Berlin, the Bauhaus school of design only existed for 14 years, but it is arguably the world’s most influential school of design, having revolutionized 20th-century art and architecture the world over. Learn about the legacy and impact of this innovative movement by viewing the original Bauhaus buildings, museums, and exhibitions.

Tour dates: September 21-30, 2018. Learn more.

New Orleans

Spots are still open on the five-day 2017 New Orleans trip. From the famous Creole Townhouses and Cottages in the French Quarter and the spectacular homes in the Garden District to post-Katrina sustainable neighborhoods and some of the most important contemporary structures in the city, participants will experience the myriad of architectural gems of the Crescent City.

Tour dates: October 22-27, 2017. Learn more.

For more details on booking availabilities and new trip announcements, sign up for the Architectural Adventures mailing list. Additional 2018 tours will be announced soon.