House Cylinder / Town and Concrete

  • 03:00 - 31 July, 2017
House Cylinder / Town and Concrete
House Cylinder / Town and Concrete, Courtesy of Town and Concrete
Courtesy of Town and Concrete

Courtesy of Town and Concrete

  • Architects

    Town and Concrete

  • Location

    Lyon, France

  • Lead Architect

    Cyril Lancelin

  • Area

    270.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019
Courtesy of Town and Concrete
Courtesy of Town and Concrete

From the architect. The cylinder house is designed to fit between the trees of a wooded lot near Lyon, France.

Courtesy of Town and Concrete
Courtesy of Town and Concrete

For this house, the plan is based on a juxtaposition of a simple element, a cylinder. This cylinder can be opened, semi-open, closed, whatever its disposition it participates in the delimitation of space.

Model
Model

It is an open plan, with the cylinder pieces as posts. There is a play of height offset on the cylinders to also provide a delimitation by the height of the ceilings.

Courtesy of Town and Concrete
Courtesy of Town and Concrete

There are no corridors in this house nor windows marked, everything is traffic and everything is open to the outside.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The furniture marks space, but its movement can reinvent the house. The plan is not fixed, to follow the evolution of the lives of these occupants.

Courtesy of Town and Concrete
Courtesy of Town and Concrete

From the outside, the facades undulate, and receive the shades never frank, there are no faces.

Courtesy of Town and Concrete
Courtesy of Town and Concrete

This system of cylinder juxtaposition allows to enlarge the house but also to have a blurred outer delimitation of the house with its context.

Courtesy of Town and Concrete
Courtesy of Town and Concrete
Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses France
