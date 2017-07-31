Columbia GSAPP's New "Extraction Lab" Will Launch in Black Rock Desert

A post shared by Christoph a. Kumpusch (@xtrlab) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Columbia GSAPP's Extraction Lab, led by Christoph Kumpusch, is a five year-long project beginning in August of this year with a student workshop at the 2017 Burning Man Festival in Black Rock Desert, Nevada. "With the desert as a canvas, and Burning Man as a context," the project will deploy a roof structure into the heart of the gathering in order to—among other goals—"extract what is most absent in the landscape: water." In this episode of GSAPP Conversations, Kumpusch outlines just what the new laboratory has planned.

Save this picture! Plan: 2017 Burning Man Festival installation. Image © GSAPP Conversations

Save this picture! Model of the installation at 2017 Burning Man Festival in Black Rock Desert, NV. Image © GSAPP Conversations

Save this picture! Model of the installation at 2017 Burning Man Festival in Black Rock Desert, NV. Image © GSAPP Conversations

You can listen to every episode of GSAPP Conversations, here.