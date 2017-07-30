World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Cooke Fawcett
  6. 2017
  7. The Peckham Observatory / Cooke Fawcett

The Peckham Observatory / Cooke Fawcett

  • 05:00 - 30 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Peckham Observatory / Cooke Fawcett
Save this picture!
The Peckham Observatory / Cooke Fawcett, © Peter Landers Photography
© Peter Landers Photography

© Peter Landers Photography © Peter Landers Photography © Peter Landers Photography © Peter Landers Photography +20

Save this picture!
© Peter Landers Photography
© Peter Landers Photography

From the architect. For Bold Tendencies, their 3.5m-wide raised platform spans the entire width of the car park, its steel support beams cantilevered at both ends. Two staircases at either side provide an elevated promenade and on the northern tip the balustrade position at the half-landing provides unencumbered views of London.

Save this picture!
© Peter Landers Photography
© Peter Landers Photography

The deck and steps are made of full-width hardwood timber decking, and three areas of custom-designed benches and sun-loungers are planned. Timber handrails on the upper level are angled to provide natural places to lean and rest, taking in the artwork and activities taking place on the roof of the car park, with Frank’s Bar at the far end. Nestled underneath the steelwork is a timber-framed box painted dark blue. This kiosk will provide Bold Tendencies with much-needed space for staff, serving as an information point, ticket booth and shop. It will also act as a hub for the Bold Everywhere educational programme.

Save this picture!
Perspective 02
Perspective 02
Save this picture!
Perspective 01
Perspective 01

The new structure has been achieved on a very low budget as Bold Tendencies took on the project management themselves and worked with local suppliers and contractors, making this a thoroughly Peckham endeavour from start to finish. This is Cooke Fawcett's second commission for Bold Tendencies. Their previous project, Concert Wall, is a concertinaed plywood screen which provides an acoustic and visual backdrop for live music performances.

Save this picture!
© Peter Landers Photography
© Peter Landers Photography

Oliver Cooke, director of Cooke Fawcett, said: “We’re so pleased to return to Bold Tendencies with another project that enhances the experience of the car park and the art contained within it."

Save this picture!
© Peter Landers Photography
© Peter Landers Photography

Francis Fawcett added: “For an avant garde cultural institution now in its 11th year, it is important that Bold Tendencies retains the capacity to reinvent and present new experiences to its loyal following as well as to new visitors.”

Save this picture!
© Peter Landers Photography
© Peter Landers Photography
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Peter Landers Photography
© Peter Landers Photography

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Cultural Architecture Learning watching tower United Kingdom
Cite: "The Peckham Observatory / Cooke Fawcett" 30 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/876677/the-peckham-observatory-cooke-fawcett/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »